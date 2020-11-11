Wilton Village Board votes not to enact mask policy

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

The Norwalk Friends of the Community group hosted its annual free community Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, this time running it as a drive-through event.

November 11th, 2020

by County Line

Jonie Curtis of Ontario expressed dismay at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting at the fate of the Ontario Community Hall, something she said she was not aware of until reading about it in the County Line.