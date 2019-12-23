The Wilton Village Board approved an assortment of motions at its meeting Dec. 9, including the following:
Wilton Village Board OKs range of motions
The Wilton Village Board approved an assortment of motions at its meeting Dec. 9, including the following:
Brookwood Junior/Senior HIgh School hosted its winter concert Dec. 16.
Starting an endeavor projected to cost the Royall School District about $250,000, the board of education decided Dec. 16 to replace 14 unit-vent heaters at the high school.
Royall Elementary School hosted its winter concert and art show Monday.
The Ontario Community Club hosted a Christmas celebration Saturday in the Ontario Public Library basement.
The Wilton Community Christmas Concert, whose theme was “Jesus is the Reason,” was Sunday afternoon.
A booming stock market, low unemployment and low inflation should be signs of a robust economy. At least that is what we are told.
Approving a list of estimates that likely will total about $100,000, the Ontario Village Board moved forward on Monday with its plans to repair the former Ontario Elementary School building and renovate it into a community hall.
When the Norwalk Village Board had its monthly meeting Tuesday night, there was quite a bit of uncertainty regarding who is running the show at Norcrest Apartments, an affordable housing facility designated for the elderly.
The Brookwood High School band performed Saturday at the Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve’s Holiday Happening.
Rural Ontario country musician Tor Eness hosted his Christmas show Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.
Taking precautions after a school-safety incident in Sparta, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had a “lock-in” Tuesday.