At a special meeting last week, the Wilton Village Board agreed to rebid its softball field project plus put its lighting project out for bid.
Wilton to bid softball field for second time
Brookwood students will perform “A Voice in the Dark: A Salem Story" Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. in the Classic Gym.
Speaking at Monday’s board of education meeting, Royall English teacher Josh Benson put forward a proposal to host a London trip for the school’s Advanced Placement students in English.
In August 2018, disastrous flooding swept through our river valleys, wiping out sections of Ontario’s and Kendall’s downtowns.
It appears that Ontario farmers market will reappear with revisions this summer.
The Kendall Village Board hired Cassandra Kiel as its new clerk/treasurer at a special meeting Jan. 11.
Though the Wilton Village Board accepted bids for its proposed softball field Monday, it tabled further action on the matter.
Improvements to the Village of Norwalk campground may be in the offing, according to President Levi Helgren at Tuesday’s village board meeting.
The Vernon County Board agreed last month to place an advisory referendum on the April ballot regarding the state abortion question.
After the 2018 record flooding in late August and early September, FEMA looked at communities that were having repeated losses on the same properties, and this became a trigger for a “community assistance visit” or CAV.
The Norwalk Trailriders Snowmobile Club dedicated its new steel bridge, a roughly $60,000 structure behind the Norwalk Village Park ball diamond, to the late Glenn and Jenny Muehlenkamp and their families on Sunday.
