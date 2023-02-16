Though the Wilton Village Board accepted bids for its proposed softball field Monday, it tabled further action on the matter.
Wilton tables softball field project
It appears that Ontario farmers market will reappear with revisions this summer.
The Kendall Village Board hired Cassandra Kiel as its new clerk/treasurer at a special meeting Jan. 11.
Improvements to the Village of Norwalk campground may be in the offing, according to President Levi Helgren at Tuesday’s village board meeting.
The Vernon County Board agreed last month to place an advisory referendum on the April ballot regarding the state abortion question.
After the 2018 record flooding in late August and early September, FEMA looked at communities that were having repeated losses on the same properties, and this became a trigger for a “community assistance visit” or CAV.
The Norwalk Trailriders Snowmobile Club dedicated its new steel bridge, a roughly $60,000 structure behind the Norwalk Village Park ball diamond, to the late Glenn and Jenny Muehlenkamp and their families on Sunday.
The Brookwood Theatre Program will produce “A Voice in the Dark: A Salem Story” on March 4 and March 5.
The following are local towns’ caucus results. Most towns held their caucuses in early January.
There is no doubt the VRBO/Airbnb business has made a major dent in the hotel business. Ever since the Internet made it easier to find customers for that spare room, house or cabin, vacation rental housing has been springing up like mushrooms in May in the Kickapoo Valley.
Brookwood’s Evan Klinkner runs up the ball early in the first half as Royall hosted the Jan. 10 matchup.
An Ontario man is facing a felony count of sexual assault of a child younger than 16, according to Vernon County Circuit Records.