Wilton tables softball field project

Though the Wilton Village Board accepted bids for its proposed softball field Monday, it tabled further action on the matter. 

  • Farmers market to return in Ontario

    7 hours ago
    by

    It appears that Ontario farmers market will reappear with revisions this summer. 

    Kendall hires new clerk/treasurer

    7 hours ago
    by

    The Kendall Village Board hired Cassandra Kiel as its new clerk/treasurer at a special meeting Jan. 11. 

    Norwalk may improve village campground

    7 hours ago
    by

    Improvements to the Village of Norwalk campground may be in the offing, according to President Levi Helgren at Tuesday’s village board meeting. 

    Vernon County Board votes in favor of advisory referendum on abortion

    February 9th, 2023
    by

    The Vernon County Board agreed last month to place an advisory referendum on the April ballot regarding the state abortion question. 

    Ontario and Kendall pass FEMA audit

    February 9th, 2023
    by

    After the 2018 record flooding in late August and early September, FEMA looked at communities that were having repeated losses on the same properties, and this became a trigger for a “community assistance visit” or CAV. 

  • New snowmobile bridge in Norwalk dedicated to late Glenn and Jenny Muehlenkamp and families

    February 9th, 2023
    by

    The Norwalk Trailriders Snowmobile Club dedicated its new steel bridge, a roughly $60,000 structure behind the Norwalk Village Park ball diamond, to the late Glenn and Jenny Muehlenkamp and their families on Sunday. 

    Brookwood theatre to present piece on Salem witch trials

    February 3rd, 2023
    by

    The Brookwood Theatre Program will produce “A Voice in the Dark: A Salem Story” on March 4 and March 5. 

    Candidates nominated at town caucuses

    February 3rd, 2023
    by

    The following are local towns’ caucus results. Most towns held their caucuses in early January. 

    Thinking of renting out that old cabin? Think again.

    February 3rd, 2023
    by

    There is no doubt the VRBO/Airbnb business has made a major dent in the hotel business. Ever since the Internet made it easier to find customers for that spare room, house or cabin, vacation rental housing has been springing up like mushrooms in May in the Kickapoo Valley. 

    Panther boys contend in SBC play

    January 30th, 2023
    by

    Brookwood’s Evan Klinkner runs up the ball early in the first half as Royall hosted the Jan. 10 matchup.

    Complaint filed against Ontario man for second-degree sexual assault of child younger than 16

    January 27th, 2023
    by

    An Ontario man is facing a felony count of sexual assault of a child younger than 16, according to Vernon County Circuit Records. 

