Wilton puts on tractor pull

By | Posted July 14th, 2022 |

The Wilton Sportsmen’s Club hosted its annual tractor pull Sunday.

  • N-O-W actors get ready for next performance

    July 14th, 2022
    by

    Brookwood students recently rehearsed “Bedtime Stories (As Told by Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up)."

    Facebook video post sparks Wilton controversy

    July 14th, 2022
    by

    A new phase in a recurring dispute between Wilton residents and their village government was the subject of Monday’s village board meeting, when public comments focused on a rift involving a video of the Wilton pool manager and what the board says is ongoing harassment of its employees. 

    Brueggen apparently denied a vendor spot at Wilton Fest

    July 14th, 2022
    by

    Wilton resident and former clerk/treasurer Lori Brueggen asked why the Wilton Fest Committee apparently had denied her request to obtain vendor space at Wilton Fest in August.

    Strife in Wilton has been ongoing for more than a year

    July 14th, 2022
    by

    Tensions in Wilton appear to have begun boiling over in a public sense in April 2021, when the village board dismissed longtime clerk/treasurer Lori Brueggen.

    Old Ontario school will be razed soon

    July 14th, 2022
    by

    If you have a sentimental attachment for the former Ontario Elementary School building, you might want to wander up the hill on Church Street and say farewell.

  • Shoot the dog; ban the trustee: Just another night in Norwalk

    July 14th, 2022
    by

    At their Tuesday meeting, Norwalk Village Board members wrestled with the problem of an allegedly nasty dog and a trustee who might have overstayed his welcome.

    Ontario celebrates July 4

    July 7th, 2022
    by

    Piper Eness, daughter of Erica Eness, takes part in the Ontario July 4 kids’ and pet parade Sunday evening.

    Lars’ Auto Service in Norwalk closes

    June 30th, 2022
    by

    Norwalk’s Main Street offerings just shrank a bit more with the closure of Lars’ Auto Service. 

    Donskeys purchase Ontario trailer court

    June 30th, 2022
    by

    Mike and Marcy Donskey of La Farge have purchased the Spring Branch Trailer Court on Lincoln Street in Ontario from Frontier Property Management of Westby.

    Royall continues negotiations with superintendent candidate

    June 30th, 2022
    by

    The Royall School Board went into a closed session Monday to review a contract with superintendent candidate Tom Benson, but the district has not yet completed the process. 

    Royall art student a finalist in state contest

    June 23rd, 2022
    by

    Brooklyn Kiel, a first-grade student at Royall Elementary School, was one of 10 finalists in the Wisconsin Education Association’s student art contest.

