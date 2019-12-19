The Wilton Community Christmas Concert, whose theme was “Jesus is the Reason,” was Sunday afternoon.
Wilton performers embrace reason for the season
Royall Elementary School hosted its winter concert and art show Monday.
The Ontario Community Club hosted a Christmas celebration Saturday in the Ontario Public Library basement.
A booming stock market, low unemployment and low inflation should be signs of a robust economy. At least that is what we are told.
Approving a list of estimates that likely will total about $100,000, the Ontario Village Board moved forward on Monday with its plans to repair the former Ontario Elementary School building and renovate it into a community hall.
When the Norwalk Village Board had its monthly meeting Tuesday night, there was quite a bit of uncertainty regarding who is running the show at Norcrest Apartments, an affordable housing facility designated for the elderly.
The Brookwood High School band performed Saturday at the Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve’s Holiday Happening.
Rural Ontario country musician Tor Eness hosted his Christmas show Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.
Taking precautions after a school-safety incident in Sparta, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had a “lock-in” Tuesday.
The Royall School Board approved some buildings and grounds upgrades and tabled others at its meeting Nov. 26.
The Wilton Community Club hosted its free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday at the Wilton American Legion Hall.
A Monroe County group, POWER (Protect Our Water and Environmental Resources), held its “Let’s Talk Climate Crisis and Monroe County” event at the American Legion Hall on Nov. 17.