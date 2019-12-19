Wilton performers embrace reason for the season

By | Posted December 19th, 2019 |

The Wilton Community Christmas Concert, whose theme was “Jesus is the Reason,” was Sunday afternoon.

  • Royall kids perform seasonal tunes

    December 19th, 2019
    Royall Elementary School hosted its winter concert and art show Monday.

    Christmas in Ontario

    December 19th, 2019
    The Ontario Community Club hosted a Christmas celebration Saturday in the Ontario Public Library basement.

    Cut in SNAP benefits could place burden on food pantries

    December 19th, 2019
    A booming stock market, low unemployment and low inflation should be signs of a robust economy. At least that is what we are told.

    Ontario gets estimates for repairs to old grade school

    December 12th, 2019
    Approving a list of estimates that likely will total about $100,000, the Ontario Village Board moved forward on Monday with its plans to repair the former Ontario Elementary School building and renovate it into a community hall.

    Norwalk Village Board addresses lack of board members for Norcrest Apartments

    December 12th, 2019
    When the Norwalk Village Board had its monthly meeting Tuesday night, there was quite a bit of uncertainty regarding who is running the show at Norcrest Apartments, an affordable housing facility designated for the elderly.

  • BHS students perform at KVR

    December 12th, 2019
    The Brookwood High School band performed Saturday at the Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve’s Holiday Happening.

    Songs of the season

    December 5th, 2019
    Rural Ontario country musician Tor Eness hosted his Christmas show Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.

    N-O-W has lock-in: Sparta incident prompts school’s security measure

    December 5th, 2019
    Taking precautions after a school-safety incident in Sparta, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had a “lock-in” Tuesday.

    Royall OKs improvement projects

    December 5th, 2019
    The Royall School Board approved some buildings and grounds upgrades and tabled others at its meeting Nov. 26.

    Thanksgiving in Wilton

    December 5th, 2019
    The Wilton Community Club hosted its free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday at the Wilton American Legion Hall.

    Monroe County citizens forging ahead with climate-change action

    November 26th, 2019
    A Monroe County group, POWER (Protect Our Water and Environmental Resources), held its “Let’s Talk Climate Crisis and Monroe County” event at the American Legion Hall on Nov. 17.

