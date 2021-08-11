The Wilton Village Board considered prospects for the former Wilton Lions Club food stand at its Monday meeting.
Wilton mulls fate of Lions food stand
Paul Gerber of Ontario helps out at the Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers’ sixth annual Technolog-E Recycling Event in Cashton on Tuesday.
The Ontario Village Board made a tentative move at its Monday meeting to demolish the older portion of the former Ontario Elementary School building on Church Street.
Last weekend was the first-ever Wilton Fest, which served as a replacement for the longtime Wilton Wood Turtle Days festival.
The Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization and the Kendall Lions Club sponsored a free community in the gazebo at Central Park on Thursday.
When school starts this fall, the Royall School District plans to have the same Covid-19 rules it did during summer school: masks will be optional.
The Monroe County Republican Party sent out an alert to its members on July 20, contending that the books “Me and White Supremacy” and “This Book is Gay” were available to staff and students in the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District.
The owners of Millhouse Bar and Grill in downtown Wilton announced on their Facebook page Monday that the establishment would permanently close Friday, Aug. 27.
At the Monroe County Fair on Sunday, Maddie Wallerman of Norwalk rides a tractor trike in the big wheel race against other competitors in the Moovers and Groovers grouping of the 10th annual Farmer Olympics.
A conversation on critical race theory continued to occupy the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board at its regular meeting July 20, with some residents alleging that the conflict-ridden concept had made its way into the school’s curriculum and board members denying it was being taught.
Kendall Fest, scheduled for Labor Day weekend, will serve in part as a postponed celebration of the village’s 125th anniversary.
The Wilton Sportsmen’s Club hosted its tractor pull Sunday in the village's downtown.