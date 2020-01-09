Wilton man’s 19th century photographic methods on display at Pump House in La Crosse

Plans for Kendall hemp facility still underway January 9th, 2020

by County Line The departure of Steve Peterson as Monroe County Economic Development Coordinator evidently will not affect his work in attracting an industrial hemp processing facility to Kendall.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Both N-O-W, Royall will have contested races January 9th, 2020

by County Line Both the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School and the Royall School District will have contested races this year.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Concept plan for Ontario school January 2nd, 2020

by County Line Engineering firm Vierbicher Associates has created the concept plan for the former Ontario Elementary School property.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

KVR to celebrate 20th annual Winter Festival December 30th, 2019

by County Line The first weeks of the winter season will offer a chance to get out and experience a﻿ wealth of Wisconsin wonders.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.