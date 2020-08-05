Wilton makes offer on Wallace house

By | Posted August 5th, 2020 |

The Village of Wilton plans to buy a property at 702 Walker St., for which it had started condemnation proceedings last month, and resell it to Wilton Properties, LLC (Dan Buchholz).

  • Kendall mask sales benefit library

    August 5th, 2020
    by

    Thanks to the talents and generosity of Kendall resident Gail Schoenfeld, the community has had a steady supply of cloth face masks for sale at the Three Sisters Treasures (which is next to the library in downtown Kendall).

    Vierbicher releases flood recovery plan for Ontario

    August 5th, 2020
    by

    It has been two years this month since a wall of water slammed into Ontario, obliterating nearly all of the downtown businesses.

    Town of Forest may buy land for new town hall

    July 29th, 2020
    by

    Residents of the Town of Forest are invited to a meeting Monday, Aug. 3 to consider the purchase of the property neighboring the ﻿town shop for $80,000.

    Promoting dairy

    July 29th, 2020
    by

    Coordinating its efforts with the Royall school lunch program, the Monroe County Dairy Promotions brought dairy products to children last week at the Kendall Depot.

    Wilton first donor to county’s climate change project

    July 29th, 2020
    by

    Making a $4,000 donation, the Village of Wilton recently was the first contributor toward an effort to buy flood-monitoring equipment for the Kickapoo Watershed, noted Monroe County Conservationist Bob Micheel at the county’s Climate Change Task Force presentation in Wilton last week.

  • Summer grazing

    July 22nd, 2020
    by

    Perhaps enjoying a refreshing day, cattle rested in the sun Monday.

    Flood monitoring: Monroe learns from Trempealeau’s efforts

    July 22nd, 2020
    by

    When you’re a pioneer, it’s often but not always good to follow in the tracks of those who have gone before.

    Royall intends to reopen in-person school this fall

    July 22nd, 2020
    by

    The Royall School District administration will propose a plan to the board of education Monday, July 27, to start five-day-a-week, in-person school this fall.

    Ontario American Legion to move to village’s new community center

    July 22nd, 2020
    by

    The Ontario American Legion has a new home, the Ontario Village Board decided at its meeting last week.

    Wilton may condemn Walker Street property

    July 16th, 2020
    by

    The Wilton Village Board voted Monday to begin the condemnation process of a residence at 702 Walker St.

    Kendall tractor pull not approved

    July 16th, 2020
    by

    Concerned about risks associated with Covid-19, the Kendall Village Board denied Monday the Kendall Mustangs ATV/UTV Club’s request to host a tractor pull Labor Day weekend at Glenwood Park or on a village street.

