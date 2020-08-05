Wilton makes offer on Wallace house

Kendall mask sales benefit library August 5th, 2020

by County Line Thanks to the talents and generosity of Kendall resident Gail Schoenfeld, the community has had a steady supply of cloth face masks for sale at the Three Sisters Treasures (which is next to the library in downtown Kendall).

Vierbicher releases flood recovery plan for Ontario August 5th, 2020

by County Line It has been two years this month since a wall of water slammed into Ontario, obliterating nearly all of the downtown businesses.

Town of Forest may buy land for new town hall July 29th, 2020

by County Line Residents of the Town of Forest are invited to a meeting Monday, Aug. 3 to consider the purchase of the property neighboring the ﻿town shop for $80,000.

Promoting dairy July 29th, 2020

by County Line Coordinating its efforts with the Royall school lunch program, the Monroe County Dairy Promotions brought dairy products to children last week at the Kendall Depot.

