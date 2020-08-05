The Village of Wilton plans to buy a property at 702 Walker St., for which it had started condemnation proceedings last month, and resell it to Wilton Properties, LLC (Dan Buchholz).
Wilton makes offer on Wallace house
Thanks to the talents and generosity of Kendall resident Gail Schoenfeld, the community has had a steady supply of cloth face masks for sale at the Three Sisters Treasures (which is next to the library in downtown Kendall).
It has been two years this month since a wall of water slammed into Ontario, obliterating nearly all of the downtown businesses.
Residents of the Town of Forest are invited to a meeting Monday, Aug. 3 to consider the purchase of the property neighboring the town shop for $80,000.
Coordinating its efforts with the Royall school lunch program, the Monroe County Dairy Promotions brought dairy products to children last week at the Kendall Depot.
Making a $4,000 donation, the Village of Wilton recently was the first contributor toward an effort to buy flood-monitoring equipment for the Kickapoo Watershed, noted Monroe County Conservationist Bob Micheel at the county’s Climate Change Task Force presentation in Wilton last week.
Perhaps enjoying a refreshing day, cattle rested in the sun Monday.
When you’re a pioneer, it’s often but not always good to follow in the tracks of those who have gone before.
The Royall School District administration will propose a plan to the board of education Monday, July 27, to start five-day-a-week, in-person school this fall.
The Ontario American Legion has a new home, the Ontario Village Board decided at its meeting last week.
The Wilton Village Board voted Monday to begin the condemnation process of a residence at 702 Walker St.
Concerned about risks associated with Covid-19, the Kendall Village Board denied Monday the Kendall Mustangs ATV/UTV Club’s request to host a tractor pull Labor Day weekend at Glenwood Park or on a village street.