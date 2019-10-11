Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch has cited the current job market and a lack of parity among village’s longtime employees and a recent hire as the board’s justifications for issuing raises.
Wilton issues raises, bonuses
Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch has cited the current job market and a lack of parity among village’s longtime employees and a recent hire as the board’s justifications for issuing raises.
The Brookwood theatre program is in preparation for the Wisconsin High School Forensics Association’s One-Act District Festival.
Ontario Police Chief Dave Rynes and part-time officer Grover Wooten could face misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer, as police reports indicate the former allegedly advised the latter to lie to Monroe County officers about a Sept. 28 accident in Cashton.
Plans to turn the gym at the old Ontario Elementary School into a temporary community hall hit a snag at Monday night’s Ontario Village Board meeting.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had its homecoming parade Friday in Ontario. Above: Seniors Clayton Gnewikow, Siara Vera Cruz, Ceara Kilfoyle, Hailey Schueller and Kendra Muehlenkamp ride in the parade.
Up for discussion is the offer to use the space between the Bank of Ontario and the Ontario Post Office for next year’s market.
As part of its Driftless Dialogue series, the Kickapoo Valley Reserve will offer a program entitled “Wisconsin Rocks! A Guide to Geologic Sites in the Badger State."
Norwalk hosted its Rails-to-Trails marathon, half-marathon and 5K on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail on Sunday.
Village of Ontario employees, volunteers and students from the Fort McCoy Challenge Academy spent Oct. 3 removing damp, moldy drywall and insulation from the addition of the former Ontario Elementary School building.
Norwalk Village Board members have been trying the past few months to find money to help repair more than $51,000 in damages from last year’s floods to seven sewer lines, two catch basins and a culvert.
John Wetenkamp is a service hydrologist with the National Weather Service office out of La Crosse.
This past year, little St. Luke’s Church, located the town of Glendale in rural Elroy, was added to both the state and national Register of Historic Places.