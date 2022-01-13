Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch and Police Chief John Stavlo praised former chief Jeremy Likely’s contributions to the village when the board met Monday.
Wilton honors former police chief Likely
Another flood-damaged Ontario structure met its end Monday.
Although few made comments, about a dozen people attended a meeting on Monday evening to offer opinions on the future of the Ontario Community Hall.
Although nearly two dozen Norwalk residents turned out for a public hearing Tuesday evening to debate the options for resolving Norwalk’s garbage-collection dilemma, little was settled.
Voters will have the opportunity to select their preferred candidates in a variety of races, most of them contested, in the April election.
What goes around comes around. The Driftwood Inn in Ontario will expand its accommodations this spring, but it’s likely only a very few Ontario residents remain who can recall that the property once before accommodated visitors and tourists to Ontario.
Royall’s Misty Frosty Dancers put on a show during the school's concert Dec. 13.
Royall’s Arria Raese, Cailey Simons and Marah Gruen assist in a small-group portion of “12 Days of Christmas” during the school’s concert on Dec. 7.
Last year, Mia received a letter in the mail from Santa with a small amount of cash in the envelope that read she was now one of Santa’s helpers and could take the money and use it toward others, gifting, spreading joy, etc.
One more downtown Ontario building will soon fall to the wrecker’s ball, as the village board accepted a bid of $14,795 from Bill Lepke Excavating of Viroqua at its meeting Monday. Lepke was the lowest of three bids.
In tandem with national trends, the Village of Kendall likely will encounter high construction costs when it asks for bids for its municipal well reconstruction project in early 2022.
Describing recent occurrences during which “some unruly citizens were coming in and acting very threateningly,” Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch suggested at the board’s Monday meeting that a sort of walk-up window could be installed at the Wilton Community Center village office.