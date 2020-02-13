Wilton hires new clerk

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

By CHRIS GOUGH | For the County Line At Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting, board member Madonna Johnson suggested that...

The Ontario Village Board moved a step forward on developing the former Ontario ElementarySchool property, which it purchased last year for $90,000.

Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Superintendent Kelly Burhop announced last week his intention to retire after this year.

February 6th, 2020

by County Line

In Monroe County Circuit Court in mid-January, a former Wilton man and prior felon was sentenced to four years of probation stemming from an incident in which he was caught possessing a firearm.