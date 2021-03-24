The Wilton American Legion hosted its spaghetti dinner Sunday at the Wilton American Legion Hall.
Wilton Fire Department hosts spaghetti dinner
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will experience a boon to its budget when it receives $1,360,876 in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe set a $100,000 cash bond for a Tomah man accused of firing shots outside a Wilton bar last Saturday.
Royall’s board of education agreed Monday to give livestreaming meetings a trial run, responding to requests from district residents.
Brookwood will present the whimsical production “From the Page to the Stage: Journeys through Folk Tales” on Saturday, April 10, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 11, at 2 p.m. in the Classic Gym.
The Driftless Area Water Study (DAWS) well water testing program for Crawford, Richland and Vernon counties is coming up on Monday, April 19.
Marah Gruen jumps for a quick tip attempt against Brookwood’s Cora Brandau as the teams met in a conference matchup Thursday. Royall got off to a strong start, taking the first set 25–9, and then the second by 25-15, and finally rounding out the third 25–7.
After just a full week of practice and having to switch gears from basketball to volleyball, teams started off the season in an alternate fall schedule with multiple games.
Ontario’s infrastructure improvements should start moving ahead, as the village board chose engineering firm Vierbicher Associates on Monday to administer the million-dollar grant the village had received to develop the 37-acre Taylor property.
After a yearlong Covid-19 closure, the Wilton Community Center will again open to the public starting May 1, the village board decided Monday.
It’s likely backyard chickens and other poultry soon will be welcome in Kendall, though would-be farmers still need to get village board permission on a case-by-case basis, the board decided Monday.
Alternate-side parking was a main subject at Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting.