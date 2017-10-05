Wilton EMS provider gets new director

Village of Kendall shop is target of break-in 20 hours ago

by Sarah Parker An assortment of power tools and a basketful of brass water meters were stolen from the Village of Kendall shop last week, Public Works Director David Gruen told the village board at its meeting Monday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Brookwood’s homecoming bash October 5th, 2017

by County Line The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District celebrated its homecoming last week, offering a parade in Norwalk on Friday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.