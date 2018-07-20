Wilton Community Theatre will present “Dandelion Summer” on Friday, July 27, and Saturday, July 28.
Wilton Community Theatre to present ‘Dandelion Summer’
The Elroy Fair kicked off the Wisconsin county fair season in June.
“It was a very emotional moment for me,” is how LaVern Beier assessed the moment in May when he held a shaggy bear in his arms in the Gobi Desert.
A blaze destroyed a house, a garage and two vehicles on Orca Road, off Niagara Road, in rural Norwalk on Saturday.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will pay 97.92 cents per gallon for liquid propane during 2018–19, the board of education decided at its meeting Monday.
Brian Marion of Wyoming, Mich., was traveling eastbound on County Highway NN in the town of Sterling, driving a motorcycle, when he struck a deer.
Responding to allegations that a group of children have been taking part in risky behavior, the Kendall Village Board considered amending an ordinance regarding motorized vehicles on Monday, but instead decided that the matter should be referred to social services.
With board president Mike Wiedl and two trustees absent, the Norwalk Village Board whipped through a short agenda Tuesday evening.
With funds approaching $15,000, the Ontario Village Board decided Monday to move ahead on exploring the options for repairing the sagging southwest corner of the Ontario Community Hall and the tilting floor in the hall’s old cloakroom.
Kyle Flaten of Ontario performs at the village’s Fourth of July talent show on July 3.
April Arndt has accepted the position of library director. She will be start Monday, July 9.
The Wilton Sportsmen’s Club will host its annual tractor pull on the village’s Main Street at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 8.