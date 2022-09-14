Breaking with longstanding practice, the Wilton Village Board did not offer a public-comment period Monday, though upwards of 50 people attended its meeting at the Wilton Community Center gymnasium.
Wilton board takes no public comments
For Jack and Pat Herricks, their sprawling dairy farm nestled in the hills and valleys outside of Cashton is a little slice of heaven.
Every village should have troubles like Ontario’s: how to spend a $1.6 million windfall.
After the Norwalk Village Board’s many internal debates and a few public hearings on whether to buy a garbage truck or contract with an outside company, it appears a new system is about to become a reality.
The Wood Turtle DaysTM organization will sell brats, hot dogs, and chips at the Molter’s Brat Hut in Tomah on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bringing healthcare access to rural and underserved communities is the foundation of Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers’ mission.
Though the summer beauty at Ontario’s Palen Park reached its peak a few weeks ago, visitors can still take in summer flora.
Gundersen St. Joseph’s expects to break ground on its new Elroy clinic this October.
Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center hosted its e-Recycling event at its Cashton facility on Aug. 10. For the third year, Paul Gerber of Ontario helped out at the event.
The circumstances that caused the Wilton Municipal Pool’s closure in July resulted in further strife at Monday’s village board meeting, and, as at previous board meetings, the board and the audience members disagreed over basic facts related to the dispute.
The Brookwood theatre program will present “Bedtime Stories (As Told by Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up)” on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m., Principal Angela Funk noted in her report at Monday’s Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District board meeting.
FEMA turned down the Royall School District for a $4 million Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant for the second year in the row on Aug. 1, leaving the board of education to modify aspects of its forthcoming building project.