At the Wilton community blood drive Saturday, 67 people donated 75 units of blood, the drive’s best turnout since shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Wilton blood drive has high turnout
Accused of stealing more than $20,000 worth of jewelry and several firearms, two people face charges stemming from a Jan. 3 burglary in the town of Glendale.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board will interview the final three candidates Monday for its superintendent position.
Almost all of us now are bound to our dwellings, abiding by Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home order last week in the wake of an uptick in Covid-19 cases. This week, County Line readers shared with us how they found ways to occupy their time.
Both the Royall and Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton school districts will have competition in their school board races next Tuesday.
With early voting taking place in large numbers due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Monroe County Herald ran Monroe County Board candidate responses to a questionnaire sent out March 16.
Monday was a warm spring day, but Wilton’s playground remained still and cordoned off by police tape.
Just as it has in the last few election cycles, Norwalk leads the villages in fielding a full, or almost full, slate of candidates.
SCAM ALERT: According to the Division of Consumer and Business Education
Suggestions of spring could be seen Saturday on Norwegian Valley Road in rural Cashton/Ontario.
On Saturday, a milk truck similar to the one he had driven for 42 years bore the ashes of Edwin Bredlow of rural Norwalk to his final resting place in Hilltop Rest Cemetery in Ontario.
The Wilton Community Center closed Wednesday, March 18, after the village board’s decision on the matter Monday.