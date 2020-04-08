Wilton blood drive has high turnout

By | Posted April 8th, 2020 |

At the Wilton community blood drive Saturday, 67 people donated 75 units of blood, the drive’s best turnout since shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Two face charges in town of Glendale burglary

    April 8th, 2020
    by

    Accused of stealing more than $20,000 worth of jewelry and several firearms, two people face charges stemming from a Jan. 3 burglary in the town of Glendale.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W board narrows list of superintendent candidates

    April 8th, 2020
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board will interview the final three candidates Monday for its superintendent position.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Safer at home

    April 2nd, 2020
    by

    Almost all of us now are bound to our dwellings, abiding by Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home order last week in the wake of an uptick in Covid-19 cases. This week, County Line readers shared with us how they found ways to occupy their time.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W, Royall to have contested races

    April 2nd, 2020
    by

    Both the Royall and Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton school districts will have competition in their school board races next Tuesday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Monroe County Board candidates air their views

    April 2nd, 2020
    by

    With early voting taking place in large numbers due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Monroe County Herald ran Monroe County Board candidate responses to a questionnaire sent out March 16.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • An unusual silence

    April 1st, 2020
    by

    Monday was a warm spring day, but Wilton’s playground remained still and cordoned off by police tape.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Village board races to appear on April 7 ballot

    April 1st, 2020
    by

    Just as it has in the last few election cycles, Norwalk leads the villages in fielding a full, or almost full, slate of candidates.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for March 16–22

    March 25th, 2020
    by

    SCAM ALERT: According to the Division of Consumer and Business Education

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Signs of spring

    March 25th, 2020
    by

    Suggestions of spring could be seen Saturday on Norwegian Valley Road in rural Cashton/Ontario.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Edwin Bredlow’s funeral procession led by milk truck

    March 18th, 2020
    by

    On Saturday, a milk truck similar to the one he had driven for 42 years bore the ashes of Edwin Bredlow of rural Norwalk to his final resting place in Hilltop Rest Cemetery in Ontario.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Community center closed in Wilton

    March 18th, 2020
    by

    The Wilton Community Center closed Wednesday, March 18, after the village board’s decision on the matter Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Coronavirus
    Governor closes state parks; Wildcat, Mill Bluff not on the list﻿
    Monroe County Covid-19 cases go up by one
    Wisconsin’s pandemic election: Long waits, face masks as voters go to polls
    N-O-W’s April school board meeting will be virtual
    Scenic Bluffs’ Patient Access Coordinators providing assistance during Covid-19 pandemic

    Extra
    Rural Wilton home destroyed in fire
    Book review: ‘The Whistler’ by John Grisham
    Book review: ‘The Magic Hour’ by Kristin Hannah
    Special protocol will be followed at Wilton blood drive
    Book review: ‘A Place for Us’ by Fartima Farheen Mirza
  • The County Line

  • Archives




  • Community
    Norwalk class of 1945
    Senior menus for April 13–17
    Ontario Public Library closed indefinitely
    Norwalk Public Library closed until April 30
    Wilton Public Library to remain closed until at least April 24

    News
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for March 30 to April 5
    Trout season on its way
    Royall Elementary named School of Recognition
    Monroe County Sheriff’s Report
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for March 23–29

    Obituaries
    Duane “Speed” Evans
    Von Taylor
    Edward B. Laznicka
    Arlene M. Ferries
    Grace E. Ziems

    Opinion
    Editorial cartoon
    Letter to the editor: Solving problems in Norwalk
    Letter to the editor: Norwalk Lions Club does make a difference
    Letter to the editor: ‘We got the shaft’
    Letter to the editor: Jill Karofsky is clear choice for Supreme Court

  • Backtalk
    Remember when?
    New vocabulary: ‘zoonotic transfer’
    Some still confused, uninformed about coronavirus
    Information on coronavirus constantly in flux
    An epidemic could expose shortfalls in health system

    E-Edition
    April 9, 2020, print issue
    April 2, 2020, print issue
    March 26, 2020, print issue
    March 19, 2020, print issue
    March 12, 2020, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Norwalk class of 1945
    Images of harvest
    Ontario High School class of 1949
    Wilton, circa 1900
    Ontario, circa 1930

    School
    Royall FFA members attend farm forum
    N-O-W names artists of the month
    Royall students grow greens for cafeteria
    Brookwood hosts Special Olympics basketball
    Brookwood field trip focuses on art, history