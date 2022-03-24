Attorney George Wilbur’s efforts with the Wisconsin DNR may have finally had some effect.
Wilbur goes to bat for Ontario
Gary “W.D.” Finke and his wife Rochelle met over a butcher block at a meat processing plant in Phoenix, Ariz., back in the 1980s. The two complemented each other — Rochelle was a wrapper and W.D. was a cutter.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Superintendent Travis Anderson and Board of Education President Justin Arndt have found no evidence that a female staff member had sexually assaulted a female student, as district resident Ruth Ehlert of Norwalk stated at the school board meeting March 14.
Though their names will be on the ballot April 5, two Wilton Village Board candidates do not intend to serve if elected.
Ayawyn Conner (left) and Danica Lee were among the 20 Brookwood speakers who took part in a Mini-District Forensics Meet on March 12 at Brookwood.
Speakers during the public-comment period of Monday’s Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board meeting voiced concerns on problems they believe are plaguing the district concerning both sex and race issues.
Earmarks: we hated them. Remember? They were like trading cards for members of Congress. You vote for my project, and I will vote for yours.
Substantially damaged in the August 2018 flood, the Kickapoo Paddle Inn building in Ontario soon will be demolished. The restaurant was a key fixture in the village starting with its opening in 1972. The current owners, Laurie and Tony Kelbel, took a FEMA buyout after the August 2018 flood.
The major fundraiser for the Kendall Lions Club is its annual Fundfest.
Colin McKittrick and Gunnar Wopat both placed sixth at the WIAA state wrestling tournament last weekend.
For the first time this school year, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had no Covid-19 cases among staff or students.
Eric Schoenfeld joined the Kendall Village Board on Feb. 14, replacing Lee Wyttenbach, who resigned from his position last month.