From the 1930s until 1974, Tillman Produce Company was a household name in Monroe County.
When eggs and chickens kept Wilton humming
From the 1930s until 1974, Tillman Produce Company was a household name in Monroe County.
The Ontario Village Board took several steps forward on the former Ontario Elementary School property it had purchased earlier this year.
Kendall has hired a new clerk/treasurer to replace Lynne Hanson, who will retire Oct. 12, the village board noted at its meeting Monday.
Though Jeremy Likely, Wilton’s police chief and ambulance director, has obtained a new full-time job as a drug investigator with the Ho-Chunk Nation, he still hopes to work for the village on a more limited basis, he told the village board at its meeting Monday.
The Kickapoo River showed its unpredictable and dangerous side Sunday when four kayakers from the Rockford, Ill., area required rescue by the La Farge Fire Department.
Wilton hosted its annual Wood Turtle Days last weekend.
Izzy Ziegler and Jake Menn will be
in Norwalk Tractor Pull parade, which starts at 12 p.m. Sunday.
If you need a break from the roar of tractors this weekend, a few other events will celebrate Norwalk’s 125 birthday.
About 20 area residents gathered at the La Farge Community Center on Friday evening to explore ways they can stop the proliferation of 5G towers in the Kickapoo Valley.
The second annual Kickapoo River Milk Jug Races was held in the Wilton Park on Saturday.
...
Youth took part in the Monroe County Fair shows last week in Tomah.