Welch to reprise role as Wilton president

By | Posted September 1st, 2021 |

Tim Welch will reassume the presidency of the Wilton Village Board, taking over for Becky Hahn, who resigned Aug. 18. 

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Vets ride through Monroe County

    September 2nd, 2021
    by

    Local veterans and community members welcomed a group of 40 bicyclists traveling through the hills of the area on Wednesday. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk man faces seven felonies

    September 1st, 2021
    by

    A Norwalk man faces an array of domestic-abuse-related charges, including strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, substantial battery and disorderly conduct, after a complaint was filed Aug. 25.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W residents talk about CRT, masks

    August 25th, 2021
    by

    About 30 people, some of whom expressed their opposition to critical race theory and mask requirements, attended the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education meeting Aug. 18. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    At N-O-W, masks will not be required but are ‘highly recommended’

    August 25th, 2021
    by

    Though masks will remain optional, they are “highly recommended” at Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Schools, according to a reopening plan the board of education approved at its meeting Aug. 18.  

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Severe weather strikes again

    August 18th, 2021
    by

    What looked like a tornado also was spotted in the same time frame just south of Viroqua. That storm caused the Viroqua Fire Chief to set off the outdoor warning sirens, but the tornado never touched down.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Kendall ponders park projects

    August 18th, 2021
    by

    Kendall will continue to consider enhancements at Glenwood Park, but the village’s overall financial obligations will ultimately shape the park committee’s approach, board member and park committee chair Art Keenan reported at the village board’s meeting Aug. 9.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Executive director ends tenure at Scenic Bluffs

    August 18th, 2021
    by

    After 18 years, Executive Director Mari Freiberg is bidding farewell to the Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers, which has locations in Cashton, Norwalk, Viroqua and La Crosse.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Mitigating e-waste

    August 11th, 2021
    by

    Paul Gerber of Ontario helps out at the Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers’ sixth annual Technolog-E Recycling Event in Cashton on Tuesday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario may demolish 1937 school building

    August 11th, 2021
    by

    The Ontario Village Board made a tentative move at its Monday meeting to demolish the older portion of the former Ontario Elementary School building on Church Street.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton mulls fate of Lions food stand

    August 11th, 2021
    by

    The Wilton Village Board considered prospects for the former Wilton Lions Club food stand at its Monday meeting.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Photo gallery: Merriment at Wilton Fest

    August 5th, 2021
    by

    Last weekend was the first-ever Wilton Fest, which served as a replacement for the longtime Wilton Wood Turtle Days festival.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Norwalk marathon is Oct. 3
    Book review: ‘The Blood Knot’ by John Galligan
    Walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations available at Monroe County Health Department
    CDC issues alert regarding Ivermectin
    Per health department, Brookwood’s junior high football team must quarantine (updated)

    News
    Remembering Kendall: Village celebrates its 125th anniversary (part six)
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Aug. 23–29
    Remembering Kendall: Village celebrates its 125th anniversary (part five)
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Aug. 16–22
    Cal Day Cemetery’s future is in dispute (sort of)
  • The County Line
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    Kendall book club meets Oct. 5
    Ontario Public Library closed this weekend
    South Side News for Sept. 2
    Births
    Gjefle: They are gone

    Obituaries
    Alan G. Martalock
    Nancy Lou Holtet
    Pamela Rae Eaton
    Shirley A. (Schmitz) Collins
    Von Taylor

    Opinion
    Your Right to Know: Fee recovery is key to transparency
    Letter to the editor: Passion at N-O-W meetings is misdirected
    Letter to the editor: First amendment protects citizens from state, not state from citizens
    Letter to the editor: Love made poor decisions
    Letter to the editor: Would County Line’s retired publisher defend using the Bible in studies?

    Sports
    Royall wins opener
    Falcons vanquish Viroqua
    Brookwood Athletic Notes
    Brookwood Athletic Notes
    Panther girls’ season ends at regionals

  • Backtalk
    Wilton village officials need to grasp a better understanding of press’s role
    When does someone’s liberty cancel out another’s?
    Banning books, ideas is fruitless
    Ted Radde had remarkable patience with newbies
    Elroy woman’s book describes Norway’s advantages

    E-Edition
    Sept. 2, 2021, print issue
    Aug. 26, 2021, print issue
    Aug. 19, 2021, print issue
    Aug. 12, 2021, print issue
    Aug. 5, 2021, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992
    A remembrance: Elroy’s opera house
    Oil City country school, 1948–49
    F&M Bank, 1929
    Oden School, 1944

    School
    EMS volunteers visit Brookwood
    Royall kids awarded in Music K8 Cover Contest
    Royall names students of the month
    Brookwood senior parade
    N-O-W names students of the year