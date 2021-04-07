Volleyball sways on conference standings

Easter egg hunts return April 8th, 2021

by County Line Ontario and Norwalk revived their Easter egg hunts on Saturday; neither hunt was offered last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Longtime director of KVR resigns April 8th, 2021

by County Line Marcy West will end her 24-year stint as the Kickapoo Valley Reserve’s executive director April 23.

Martin’s birthday celebrated April 7th, 2021

by County Line Family and friends gathered at the Wilton American Legion Hall on Saturday to celebrate the 80th birthday of Allan Martin, owner of Martin Milk Service and Warehousing.

