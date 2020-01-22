Villages host caucuses

By | Posted January 22nd, 2020 |

Local villages hosted their caucuses for village board seats last week.

  • Royall’s night at free-throw line dooms Brookwood 53–50

    January 22nd, 2020
    Monday’s tug of war match between Royall and Brookwood ended in a narrow 3-point win for the Panthers.

    Two employees retire from N-O-W

    January 22nd, 2020
    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board bade farewell to two retiring employees at its meeting Jan. 13.

    Kendall board considers proposal for Glenwood Park

    January 22nd, 2020
    Considering a proposal created by University of Wisconsin-Platteville engineering students, the Kendall Village Board reviewed a plan for a re-imagined Glenwood Park at its meeting Jan. 13.

    Ontario school project moving forward | Board appears to have violated state law

    January 16th, 2020
    As with most building projects, the village board found itself facing some unexpected costs Monday evening as it reviewed renovations of the former Ontario Elementary School gymnasium into a community hall.

    Norcrest residents express worries at Norwalk meeting

    January 16th, 2020
    Norcrest residents showed up to voice their worries at the Norwalk Village Board meeting Tuesday.

  • ‘Resistance Women’ author to speak at Elroy Theater

    January 16th, 2020
    Jennifer Chiaverini, author of “Resistance Women,” will speak at the second Juneau County Reads.

    Select Sires honors Gerber of Ontario

    January 16th, 2020
    Select Sires recently recognized Paul Gerber of Ontario for 10 years of service to Select Sires Inc.

    New cell tower in Ridgeville will have its equipment installed soon

    January 16th, 2020
    The regular monthly meeting for the town of Ridgeville gave hope that the new cellular tower on County Highway U should have all of its equipment installed by the end of this month.

    Wilton man’s 19th century photographic methods on display at Pump House in La Crosse

    January 9th, 2020
    Showcasing 19th century photographic techniques, rural Wilton man Aldis Strazdins’ work is part of a Pump House exhibition slated to run through Feb. 22.

    Plans for Kendall hemp facility still underway

    January 9th, 2020
    The departure of Steve Peterson as Monroe County Economic Development Coordinator evidently will not affect his work in attracting an industrial hemp processing facility to Kendall.

    Both N-O-W, Royall will have contested races

    January 9th, 2020
    Both the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School and the Royall School District will have contested races this year.

