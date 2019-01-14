Villages hold caucuses

Villages hold caucuses Kendall, Ontario and Wilton had caucuses Monday, and the results followed the same pattern in each village: incumbents will be the only candidates on the spring ballots.

  • Brookwood principal to retire

    10 hours ago
    by

    After serving the district for 16 years, Brookwood Junior/Senior High School Principal Brad Pettit will retire at the end of this school year.

    Flood-mitigation meeting draws crowd

    10 hours ago
    by

    About 30 people gathered in the Ontario Fire Station meeting room Monday evening in what was billed as an informational meeting for residents affected by last August’s flooding.

    Wilton public-works director no longer on staff

    10 hours ago
    by

    Michael O’Rourke, who had been Wilton’s public-works director since 1996, is no longer serving in his position.

    Goodbye to the Peeling Ceiling: Old Ontario structure destroyed in December fire

    January 14th, 2019
    by

    Ontario area residents of a certain age remember the Peeling Ceiling as the home of the Slush Puppie, those sugary, sticky drinks that came around in the summer and proved to be a perfect accompaniment to candy.

    Neglect and lack of foresight might have put Ontario on the road to extinction

    January 10th, 2019
    by

    The Ontario floodplain ordinance fills 35 pages. It would not be hyperbolic to say it is the most consequential of all of Ontario’s ordinances, nor would it be an exaggeration to say that no one in its nearly 50 years of existence has ever read it in its entirety.

  • Long-running local case ends in state Supreme Court

    January 4th, 2019
    by

    Boomeranging from circuit court to appeals court, a court case over a small, unmarked cemetery in the town of Forest finally ended in the State Supreme Court, with a decision that primarily relied on the definition of “cemetery.”

    Village of Wilton issues year-end bonuses

    January 4th, 2019
    by

    The Wilton Village Board approved bonuses for its employees at its December meeting, significantly increasing the amount over previous years’ figures.

    Kendall Lions honor Alice Brandau

    January 4th, 2019
    by

    At its Christmas party Dec. 18, the Kendall Lions Club honored one of its members with the highest award given in the Lions organization.  

    Ontario contra dance slated for Jan. 12 at Brookwood

    January 4th, 2019
    by

    The Ontario Community Club will sponsor a contra dance at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, following the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Winter Festival.

    New director joins Norwalk Public Library

    January 4th, 2019
    by

    The Norwalk Public Library has new leadership: Ken Kittleson became the new director this week, replacing Jeanne Rice, who had served a 14-year stint in the position.

    Ontario celebrates Christmas

    December 20th, 2018
    by

    Ontario hosted a Christmas celebration Dec. 14 at the Ontario Public Library.

