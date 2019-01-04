The Wilton Village Board approved bonuses for its employees at its December meeting, significantly increasing the amount over previous years’ figures.
Village of Wilton issues year-end bonuses
The Wilton Village Board approved bonuses for its employees at its December meeting, significantly increasing the amount over previous years’ figures.
Boomeranging from circuit court to appeals court, a court case over a small, unmarked cemetery in the town of Forest finally ended in the State Supreme Court, with a decision that primarily relied on the definition of “cemetery.”
At its Christmas party Dec. 18, the Kendall Lions Club honored one of its members with the highest award given in the Lions organization.
The Ontario Community Club will sponsor a contra dance at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, following the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Winter Festival.
The Norwalk Public Library has new leadership: Ken Kittleson became the new director this week, replacing Jeanne Rice, who had served a 14-year stint in the position.
Ontario hosted a Christmas celebration Dec. 14 at the Ontario Public Library.
Royall Elementary School gave its winter concert Monday.
From clockwise, starting ri From clockwise, starting ri ght:
1) Many in the 4-year-old-kindergarten group waved to their audience while singing “Rudolph the
Brookwood Junior/Senior High School students gave their Christmas concert Monday.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School students gave their Christmas concert Dec. 6.
Ontario musician Tor Eness hosted his annual Country Christmas Show on Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.
Wilton hosted its annual community Christmas concert Sunday at the Wilton Community Center.
At the Royall High School winter concert Monday, the madrigal entertained the crowd with its interactive song “Fruitcake,” which included five different groups added one by one into the “recipe.”