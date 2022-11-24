Village of Wilton approves 2023 budget, sets mill rate

Kendall well project proceeds despite hitches November 17th, 2022

by County Line Though Kendall’s well project has been beset by snags and delays, “things are moving along,” Andy Zimmer of MSA Professional Services told the village board at its meeting Monday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Marking Veterans Day November 17th, 2022

by County Line The Brookwood High School Student Council hosted its annual Veterans Day program Thursday, Nov. 10.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.