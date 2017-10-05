An assortment of power tools and a basketful of brass water meters were stolen from the Village of Kendall shop last week, Public Works Director David Gruen told the village board at its meeting Monday.
Village of Kendall shop is target of break-in
Augmenting his duties and taking on a dual role, Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely became director of the Wilton Ambulance Service on Oct. 1.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District celebrated its homecoming last week, offering a parade in Norwalk on Friday.
When Dave Wester retired from a career with the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, he returned from out West to his native state and purchased 48 acres near Elroy.
The Kendall Area Arts & Culture Organization is hoping for a good turnout for the Saturday, Oct. 14, Colors of Kendall festival, an annual celebration of community history and the arts.
The Rails to Trails Marathon will mark its 10th anniversary this year, and to celebrate, the event will host Hajime Nishi of Japan, a philanthropist, an author and the founder of a philosophy called “ecomarathon.”
To aid Puerto Rican hurricane victims, the Brookwood High School Diversity Club will host its Hispanic Latino Heritage Community Dance from 6–11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Wilton Community Center.
A man broke into RiversEnd Bar & Grill in Ontario on Sept. 27 and damaged game machines, from which he stealed an undisclosed amount of cash.
Royall residents and board members approved the school district’s preliminary 2017–18 budget at its annual meeting Monday, agreeing to a 4.38 percent tax-levy decrease.
Contractors installed a rubber roof at the former TNT Grocery building at Garden and Main streets in Ontario last week.
If you spent time outside in August, there’s a chance you saw former Norwalk resident Chad Brownell cycling through the rural countryside with 100 or so fellow veterans and first responders.
Construction is progressing on the Norwalk Public Library’s 32-by-32-foot addition, which will double the size of the facility.