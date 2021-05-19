Village of Kendall acquires flood-damaged properties, completes four FEMA buyouts

It’s official: Wilton Village Board approves new summer festival May 13th, 2021

by County Line Wilton’s new festival got the village board’s official approval during a closed session Monday, with the dates set for July 30, July 31 and Aug. 1.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Ontario considers options for new community building May 13th, 2021

by County Line Although there has not yet been an open house at the new Ontario Community Hall (the renovated gymnasium in the former Ontario Elementary School building), the village board already is considering options to replace what’s been referred to as an “interim” hall.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Homecoming Covid-style May 5th, 2021

by County Line Though it’s traditionally a part of fall, Royall celebrated a spring homecoming on Friday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Village government to take over Wilton festival May 5th, 2021

by County Line Wilton’s summer festival likely will become a venture of local government, but it’s unclear what it will be called, as the organizer of Wilton Wood Turtle Days has trademarked the name of the event and has requested that the new organizers not use it.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

A planned burn May 5th, 2021

by County Line The Wilton Fire Department burned the former Sterling Schwartz home near the intersection of Highway 71 and Walker Street on April 24.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.