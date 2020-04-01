Just as it has in the last few election cycles, Norwalk leads the villages in fielding a full, or almost full, slate of candidates.
Village board races to appear on April 7 ballot
Almost all of us now are bound to our dwellings, abiding by Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home order last week in the wake of an uptick in Covid-19 cases. This week, County Line readers shared with us how they found ways to occupy their time.
Both the Royall and Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton school districts will have competition in their school board races next Tuesday.
With early voting taking place in large numbers due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Monroe County Herald ran Monroe County Board candidate responses to a questionnaire sent out March 16.
Monday was a warm spring day, but Wilton’s playground remained still and cordoned off by police tape.
SCAM ALERT: According to the Division of Consumer and Business Education
Suggestions of spring could be seen Saturday on Norwegian Valley Road in rural Cashton/Ontario.
On Saturday, a milk truck similar to the one he had driven for 42 years bore the ashes of Edwin Bredlow of rural Norwalk to his final resting place in Hilltop Rest Cemetery in Ontario.
The Wilton Community Center closed Wednesday, March 18, after the village board’s decision on the matter Monday.
As it continues instruction during the coronavirus epidemic and its attendant school shutdown, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will stagger its teaching staff every day starting next week, Superintendent Kelly Burhop told the board at its meeting Monday.
Fourteen Brookwood High School students attended the Creative Communities Art event at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve on March 6.
After a closed meeting Monday, the Ontario Village Board agreed to return Police Chief Dave Rynes to his position.