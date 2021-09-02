Vets ride through Monroe County

Norwalk man faces seven felonies September 1st, 2021

by County Line A Norwalk man faces an array of domestic-abuse-related charges, including strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, substantial battery and disorderly conduct, after a complaint was filed Aug. 25.

Welch to reprise role as Wilton president September 1st, 2021

by County Line Tim Welch will reassume the presidency of the Wilton Village Board, taking over for Becky Hahn, who resigned Aug. 18.

N-O-W residents talk about CRT, masks August 25th, 2021

by County Line About 30 people, some of whom expressed their opposition to critical race theory and mask requirements, attended the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education meeting Aug. 18.

