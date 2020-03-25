Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for March 16–22

Signs of spring March 25th, 2020

by County Line Suggestions of spring could be seen Saturday on Norwegian Valley Road in rural Cashton/Ontario.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Edwin Bredlow’s funeral procession led by milk truck March 18th, 2020

by County Line On Saturday, a milk truck similar to the one he had driven for 42 years bore the ashes of Edwin Bredlow of rural Norwalk to his final resting place in Hilltop Rest Cemetery in Ontario.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Community center closed in Wilton March 18th, 2020

by County Line The Wilton Community Center closed Wednesday, March 18, after the village board’s decision on the matter Monday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

N-O-W teachers to work in staggered shifts March 18th, 2020

by County Line As it continues instruction during the coronavirus epidemic and its attendant school shutdown, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will stagger its teaching staff every day starting next week, Superintendent Kelly Burhop told the board at its meeting Monday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.