SCAM ALERT: According to the Division of Consumer and Business Education
Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for March 16–22
Suggestions of spring could be seen Saturday on Norwegian Valley Road in rural Cashton/Ontario.
On Saturday, a milk truck similar to the one he had driven for 42 years bore the ashes of Edwin Bredlow of rural Norwalk to his final resting place in Hilltop Rest Cemetery in Ontario.
The Wilton Community Center closed Wednesday, March 18, after the village board’s decision on the matter Monday.
As it continues instruction during the coronavirus epidemic and its attendant school shutdown, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will stagger its teaching staff every day starting next week, Superintendent Kelly Burhop told the board at its meeting Monday.
Until further notice, in compliance with CDC limitations, to reduce the spread of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), Vernon County Sheriff John Spears is limiting nonessential/nonemergency services, including all meetings scheduled at the sheriff’s office, license plate registrations, jail visitation, etc.
The following is the Norwalk Municipal Court report for March.
Fourteen Brookwood High School students attended the Creative Communities Art event at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve on March 6.
The following is the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office crime and crash report for March 1–8.
Thursday, March 5: Steven Fruechte of La Crosse was traveling westbound on Highway 14 in the town of Coon when he lost control around the corner of the road
After a closed meeting Monday, the Ontario Village Board agreed to return Police Chief Dave Rynes to his position.
Norwalk Village Board members tangled Tuesday over when committee meetings are appropriate and when they are not.