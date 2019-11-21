The Vernon County Circuit Court on Nov. 6 ordered two local men who led a 2018 illegal shining and shooting…
Vernon County men fined for illegal deer harvest
The Vernon County Circuit Court on Nov. 6 ordered two local men who led a 2018 illegal shining and shooting…
Wilton will continue to work toward meeting DNR standards on effluent phosphorus levels at its wastewater treatment plant, as the board agreed Nov. 11 to apply for a new, five-year multi-discharge variance.
...
Wildcat Mountain State Park in rural Ontario is a resource that too often local children have never visited.
Royall’s Madeline Wainwright lines up a shot prior to last Friday’s scrimmage at home.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District “meets expectations,” according to the recently released Department of Public Instruction Accountability Report Card, but the school’s standing is more complex than it appears, as the DPI has changed its assessment methods, Superintendent Kelly Burhop told the board of education Nov. 13.
Royall Elementary School hosted its Veterans Day program Monday.
The Norwalk Friends of the Community/Amigos de la Comunidad group hosted its 22nd annual free Thanksgiving dinner Sunday evening at the Norwalk Community Center, serving 250 people.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District hosted its annual Veterans Day program on Monday
A bill that passed the Wisconsin Assembly last week is a first step in paving the way for Ontario to develop a second Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district, as it would allow the village to place more than the state-mandated limit of 12 percent of the village’s total taxable property in TIF districts.
The Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization hosted its annual holiday fair at the Kendall Community Hall on Friday.
Though Ontario’s flooding disaster happened more than 14 months ago, action from FEMA on mitigating flooded properties is still in limbo.