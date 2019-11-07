Vaping will be focus of program at BHS

By | Posted November 7th, 2019 |

The Monroe County Agents for Change will be host an “ESCAPE the VAPE” room …

  • Brookwood to perform ‘Love Serving Love’

    October 31st, 2019
    by

    The Brookwood theatre program will present “‘Love Serving Love’ and Other Works” as its fall production in November.

    Kendall celebrates Halloween at the depot

    October 31st, 2019
    by

    A Halloween party was offered Saturday at the Kendall Depot, featuring movies, a haunted house and treats.

    East Town exonerated on fish kill, but dairy’s troubles continue to mount

    October 31st, 2019
    by

    East Town Dairy in rural Cashton evidently was not responsible for the fish kill that wiped out 1,213 brown trout and 232 brook trout on 1.7 miles of Brush Creek.

    Royall sets final tax levy

    October 31st, 2019
    by

    The Royall School Board set a final levy of $2,323,901 at its meeting Monday, an increase from the $ $2,299,833 figure presented at the district’s annual meeting in September.

    N-O-W mill rate to drop

    October 31st, 2019
    by

    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District taxpayers will pay a mill rate of $8.66, the lowest since 1984, Superintendent Kelly Burhop announced at the district’s budget hearing Monday.

  • Spill near Brush Creek resulted in fish kill

    October 24th, 2019
    by

    Vernon County DNR Conservation Warden Shawna Stringham and DNR Fisheries Biologist Kirk Olson spoke to about 50 Coulee Region Trout Unlimited members, and a few Viola Sportsmen’s Club members, about recent manure spills and fish kills in the Driftless Region at a meeting in Viroqua on Oct. 16.

    Floodplain administrator to assist Ontario with compliance

    October 23rd, 2019
    by

    Ontario’s new floodplain administrator got off to an abrupt start last week.

    Kendall holiday fair set for Nov. 8

    October 23rd, 2019
    by

    Changes are in the works for Kendall’s annual holiday fair. 

    Brookwood’s one-act play

    October 17th, 2019
    by

    The Brookwood theatre program is in preparation for the Wisconsin High School Forensics Association’s One-Act District Festival.

    Ontario officers may face obstruction charges

    October 17th, 2019
    by

    Ontario Police Chief Dave Rynes and part-time officer Grover Wooten could face misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer, as police reports indicate the former allegedly advised the latter to lie to Monroe County officers about a Sept. 28 accident in Cashton.

    Wilton issues raises, bonuses

    October 17th, 2019
    by

    Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch has cited the current job market and a lack of parity among village’s longtime employees and a recent hire as the board’s justifications for issuing raises.

  • The County Line
