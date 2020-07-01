Two garden walks are slated for the second weekend in July, one in the Kendall area and another hosted by the Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.
Two garden walks will be offered in July
The Norwalk Public Library hosted a bike-rodeo fundraiser Sunday in the village park.
A Norwalk man is facing felony charges related to his alleged sexual assault of two children younger than 16.
Reversing its decision from two weeks ago, the Royall School Board agreed Monday to apply for a roughly $1.5 million FEMA grant to construct a dome-shaped structure at the school complex.
Because of health risks associated with Covid-19, the Kendall Community Hall will stay closed for the time being, the village board decided at its special meeting Monday.
Joanie Brieske of the Wilton Legion Auxiliary assembles carryout chicken dinners for Dick Beier of Wilton.
The best part for Ed Wilde is from now on, when he wakes up during the winter and hears the ice and snow pellets hitting his window, he will be able to fluff his pillow, turn over and go back to sleep.
Incoming Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Superintendent Travis Anderson (left) presents a plaque to retiring Superintendent Kelly Burhop at the board of education’s meeting June 15.
Though hundreds of tourists have swamped the canoe landings in Ontario most weekends, visitors to the Elroy-Sparta State Trail will find a far quieter venue.
Though the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will start up its summer recreation program July 1, the onus of transportation now will fall on the parents, the board of education decided Monday.
The Wilton American Legion will venture out into the world on Sunday with the return of its annual Father’s Day Chicken Q.
In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Wilton Pool will remain closed for the season, and the Wilton Community Center, village campground, and public bathrooms will stay shuttered for at least another month, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.