Two garden walks will be offered in July

After 30 years, Wilde retires from the Town of Wilton June 24th, 2020

by County Line The best part for Ed Wilde is from now on, when he wakes up during the winter and hears the ice and snow pellets hitting his window, he will be able to fluff his pillow, turn over and go back to sleep.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

N-O-W superintendent recognized June 24th, 2020

by County Line Incoming Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Superintendent Travis Anderson (left) presents a plaque to retiring Superintendent Kelly Burhop at the board of education’s meeting June 15.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

N-O-W plans to offer summer rec program, but with several contingencies June 18th, 2020

by County Line Though the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will start up its summer recreation program July 1, the onus of transportation now will fall on the parents, the board of education decided Monday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

After dormancy, Wilton Legion to host chickencue June 18th, 2020

by County Line The Wilton American Legion will venture out into the world on Sunday with the return of its annual Father’s Day Chicken Q.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.