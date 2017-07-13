Tickets are now on sale for the Wilton Public Library’s community theatre library fundraiser. “Yard Sale” is an original comedy prepared for you by our community-theatre cast of small-town thespians.
Tickets on sale for Wilton theatrical production
Tickets are now on sale for the Wilton Public Library’s community theatre library fundraiser. “Yard Sale” is an original comedy prepared for you by our community-theatre cast of small-town thespians.
The Kendall Lions Club and the Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization (KAACO) will sponsor their annual Concert in Central Park at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.
Meal-site menus for Elroy, Kendall, Norwalk, Ontario and Wilton
Musician Maggie Mae performs at Tor’s Country Show on Saturday on the Ontario Community Hall deck.
Construction on Kendall’s new wastewater treatment plant and the accompanying sanitary-sewer upgrades is close to being on schedule, Public Works Director David Gruen said at Monday’s village board meeting.
Carrie and Jordan Baeseman of Mauston are the parents of a baby girl, Annemarie Elaine Baeseman, born June 29 at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston.
Though Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting proceeded peacefully enough for quite some time, a dispute over property lines soon resulted in flaring tempers and raised voices.
Though a flower basket on Norwalk’s Main Street vanished Saturday night, later it was quietly and anonymously returned, a move in which a viral Facebook post likely played a role.
Ontario police stopped a Wilton man driving on the wrong side of the highway June 23, arresting him on suspicion of operating under the influence of a restricted controlled substance.
The following local students recently received bachelor’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
The Norwalk Public Library Board will auction off gift baskets during the Norwalk Tractor Pull, which is set for Aug. 12–13.
Senior menus for Elroy, Kendall, Norwalk, Ontario and Wilton meal sites