Three cases of whooping cough confirmed at Brookwood

By | Posted October 25th, 2018 |

Three cases of pertussis (whooping cough) have been confirmed this school year at Brookwood Junior/Senior High School, according to the Monroe County Health Department.

  • Wilton hosts Polkafest

    October 25th, 2018
    by

    The Wilton Lions Club hosts its annual Polkafest at the Wilton Community Center on Sunday.

    Royall mill rate drops from annual-meeting estimate

    October 25th, 2018
    by

    Royall mill rate drops from annual-meeting estimate The Royall Board of Education approved a mill rate of just less than $9 at its meeting Monday.

    Royall homecoming

    October 19th, 2018
    by

    The Royall School District hosted its annual homecoming celebration last week, offering a parade and skit night on Wednesday.

    Ridgeville to ask voters’ approval to exceed levy limits

    October 18th, 2018
    by

    Ridgeville residents will join the crowd of school districts and municipalities chafing under the levy limits imposed by the state legislature.

    Wellington seeks to change clerk, treasurer positions

    October 18th, 2018
    by

    Town of Wellington voters will consider a referendum question Nov. 6 to change the municipality’s clerk and treasurer positions from elected to board-appointed, a move that would help lend long-term continuity to the two jobs, according to the town board.

  • Insurance will cover cost of new Ontario squad

    October 12th, 2018
    by

    Ontario has received very little good news on funding for infrastructure repair as it waits on Washington for a flood-disaster declaration.

    Kendall works on repairing flood damages

    October 12th, 2018
    by

    Flood damages sustained Aug. 28 added complications and delays to Kendall’s wastewater-treatment-plant project, which the village board reviewed at its monthly meeting Monday.

    In watershed headwaters: Monroe County takes leadership in discussing dams’ future

    October 12th, 2018
    by

    Perhaps it’s no surprise, sitting at the headwaters of the Kickapoo, Baraboo and the Little La Crosse rivers and Coon Creek, that Monroe County is taking a proactive lead in fostering citizen education and discussion about the flood-control dams that breached early in the morning on Aug. 28.

    Two October fundraisers will benefit Ontario flood victims

    October 12th, 2018
    by

    Back-to-back fundraisers are on tap to aid victims of the Aug. 28 Ontario floods, which damaged or destroyed about 10 residences and almost all of the Ontario business district.

    BHS dramatics

    October 12th, 2018
    by

    Hanna Brey acts in a rehearsal for “Cheating Death,” which Brookwood students will perform in Wisconsin High School Forensic Association one-act-play competitions this fall.

    Ontario Village Board gains no easy answers to flood damage

    October 4th, 2018
    by

    In sum, rebuilding the town is not going to be easy, the Ontario Village Board has learned over the past week.

  • Local Weather

