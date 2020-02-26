They got the sand mine; we got the shaft

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Royall’s Nolan McKittrick will compete for a state title this weekend after winning the Westby sectional at 106.

The Brookwood Theatre Program will present “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” as its spring production.

February 19th, 2020

by County Line

Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton staff and community members decried the school district’s proposal not to fill three elementary teaching positions, arguing at Monday’s board’s meeting that such a move would have an adverse effect on educational quality in the district.