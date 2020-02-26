It might have been a scene from the 1850s California Gold Rush.
They got the sand mine; we got the shaft
Royall’s Nolan McKittrick will compete for a state title this weekend after winning the Westby sectional at 106.
The Brookwood Theatre Program will present “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” as its spring production.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton staff and community members decried the school district’s proposal not to fill three elementary teaching positions, arguing at Monday’s board’s meeting that such a move would have an adverse effect on educational quality in the district.
A Norwalk area dairy has been granted a discharge permit by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) effective March 1, 2020.
The Brookwood High School choir performed a pops concert Feb. 6.
By CHRIS GOUGH | For the County Line At Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting, board member Madonna Johnson suggested that...
The Ontario Village Board moved a step forward on developing the former Ontario ElementarySchool property, which it purchased last year for $90,000.
Wilton has begun the process of grooming a new clerk/treasurer, hiring a part-time employee to work alongside Lori Brueggen, who currently holds the position.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Superintendent Kelly Burhop announced last week his intention to retire after this year.
In Monroe County Circuit Court in mid-January, a former Wilton man and prior felon was sentenced to four years of probation stemming from an incident in which he was caught possessing a firearm.
After deliberating for six hours, a Monroe County jury found that 10 county board supervisors violated Wisconsin Open Meetings Law when they signed a petition in November 2017 to move the proposed Rolling Hills nursing home site from Sparta to Tomah.