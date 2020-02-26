They got the sand mine; we got the shaft

It might have been a scene from the 1850s California Gold Rush.

Comments are closed.

  • Royall’s McKittrick collects sectional title

    February 26th, 2020
    Royall’s Nolan McKittrick will compete for a state title this weekend after winning the Westby sectional at 106.

    Brookwood to present ‘The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe’

    February 20th, 2020
    The Brookwood Theatre Program will present “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” as its spring production.

    Facing enrollment drop, N-O-W considers cutting three teaching positions

    February 19th, 2020
    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton staff and community members decried the school district’s proposal not to fill three elementary teaching positions, arguing at Monday’s board’s meeting that such a move would have an adverse effect on educational quality in the district.

    DNR approves permit for Norwalk CAFO

    February 19th, 2020
    A Norwalk area dairy has been granted a discharge permit by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) effective March 1, 2020.

    Brookwood pops

    February 13th, 2020
    The Brookwood High School choir performed a pops concert Feb. 6.

  • Norwalk Village Board discusses member’s possible conflict

    February 13th, 2020
    By CHRIS GOUGH | For the County Line At Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting, board member Madonna Johnson suggested that...

    Ontario makes progress on old-school development

    February 13th, 2020
    The Ontario Village Board moved a step forward on developing the former Ontario ElementarySchool property, which it purchased last year for $90,000.

    Wilton hires new clerk

    February 13th, 2020
    Wilton has begun the process of grooming a new clerk/treasurer, hiring a part-time employee to work alongside Lori Brueggen, who currently holds the position.

    N-O-W admin to retire

    February 13th, 2020
    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Superintendent Kelly Burhop announced last week his intention to retire after this year.

    Wilton felon found guilty of firearm possession charge

    February 6th, 2020
    In Monroe County Circuit Court in mid-January, a former Wilton man and prior felon was sentenced to four years of probation stemming from an incident in which he was caught possessing a firearm.

    Jury sides with plaintiffs in Monroe County Board case

    February 6th, 2020
    After deliberating for six hours, a Monroe County jury found that 10 county board supervisors violated Wisconsin Open Meetings Law when they signed a petition in November 2017 to move the proposed Rolling Hills nursing home site from Sparta to Tomah.

