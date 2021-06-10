Though the Covid-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of last year’s Monroe County Dairy Breakfast, the event was revived Saturday at MDS Dairy near Leon.
The return of the dairy breakfast
Though the Covid-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of last year’s Monroe County Dairy Breakfast, the event was revived Saturday at MDS Dairy near Leon.
A graveside committal service was held Friday for Major General James G. Blaney at Glendale Cemetery in Kendall.
The Village of Wilton recently was awarded a $1.6 million loan at 1.25 percent and $2,817,000 in grants from USDA Rural Development for wastewater treatment plant upgrades.
The Norwalk Village Board spent a large chunk of Tuesday evening’s meeting debating the best method of dealing with a nagging sewer issue.
Area American Legion posts put on Memorial Day services at local monuments and cemeteries.
Margarita Silva starts the first lap in the girls four-by-800-meter relay for Brookwood. The group (Kimberlee Downing, Amelia Muellenberg and...
Masks will be optional for all Royall students and staff once summer school starts, the board of education decided at its meeting Monday.
Royall seniors were awarded a number of awards to round out the Friday pops concert.
One of the problems with Zoom board meetings is it is often hard to hear what is said.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School Principal Gayle Luebke announced Monday that she was resigning to take a superintendent position in the Birchwood School District in northern Wisconsin.
The Village of Kendall now owns four of the six properties that were substantially damaged in the August 2018 flood and whose owners requested FEMA buyouts.
Demolition began May 7 on the Ontario Community Hall, a structure that has adjoined the village square for more than 80 years.