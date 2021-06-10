The return of the dairy breakfast

Royall makes masks optional for all students, staff May 26th, 2021

by County Line Masks will be optional for all Royall students and staff once summer school starts, the board of education decided at its meeting Monday.

Royall pops May 20th, 2021

by County Line Royall seniors were awarded a number of awards to round out the Friday pops concert.

N-O-W principal resigns May 19th, 2021

by County Line Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School Principal Gayle Luebke announced Monday that she was resigning to take a superintendent position in the Birchwood School District in northern Wisconsin.

Village of Kendall acquires flood-damaged properties, completes four FEMA buyouts May 19th, 2021

by County Line The Village of Kendall now owns four of the six properties that were substantially damaged in the August 2018 flood and whose owners requested FEMA buyouts.

