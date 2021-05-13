The loss of a landmark

By | Posted 12 hours ago |

Demolition began May 7 on the Ontario Community Hall, a structure that has adjoined the village square for more than 80 years.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Norwalk Village Board president proposes new name for village

    May 13th, 2021
    by

    Does Norwalk need a new name? Evidently Levi Helgren, the village board president, has been considering just that. His suggestion elicited little response from the other board members at Tuesday night meeting.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    It’s official: Wilton Village Board approves new summer festival

    May 13th, 2021
    by

    Wilton’s new festival got the village board’s official approval during a closed session Monday, with the dates set for July 30, July 31 and Aug. 1.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario considers options for new community building

    May 13th, 2021
    by

    Although there has not yet been an open house at the new Ontario Community Hall (the renovated gymnasium in the former Ontario Elementary School building), the village board already is considering options to replace what’s been referred to as an “interim” hall.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Homecoming Covid-style

    May 5th, 2021
    by

    Though it’s traditionally a part of fall, Royall celebrated a spring homecoming on Friday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Village government to take over Wilton festival

    May 5th, 2021
    by

    Wilton’s summer festival likely will become a venture of local government, but it’s unclear what it will be called, as the organizer of Wilton Wood Turtle Days has trademarked the name of the event and has requested that the new organizers not use it.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • A planned burn

    May 5th, 2021
    by

    The Wilton Fire Department burned the former Sterling Schwartz home near the intersection of Highway 71 and Walker Street on April 24.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Flood monitoring progresses in Monroe County

    May 5th, 2021
    by

    The Monroe County Climate Change Task Force continues to forge ahead with fundraising for and installation of flood-monitoring stations in the Kickapoo and Little La Crosse River watersheds.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall board member questions legality of special meeting

    April 28th, 2021
    by

    Royall School Board member Sara Palamaruk contended on Monday that an April 21 special school board meeting was not properly notified and consequently was illegal.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Details released on Royall building referendum

    April 28th, 2021
    by

    Architectural and structural engineering firm FEH, based in Dubuque, Iowa, gave a presentation Monday on a Royall building referendum slated for April 2022.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall rushes toward perfect season

    April 21st, 2021
    by

    The Royall football team gained momentum toward a perfect season when the Panthers hosted Brookwood in their fourth week of the alternate fall football season.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Flooded Kendall properties slated for buyouts

    April 21st, 2021
    by

    Four of the five Kendall properties that were on the list for FEMA buyouts have signed offers to purchase with the Village of Kendall, board president Richard Martin reported at the village board’s meeting April 12.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Elroy-Sparta State Trail repair work suspended, expected to resume in June﻿
    Vernon County to offer Covid-19 testing May 18
    Book review: ‘Once Upon a River’ by Diane Setterfield
    Preliminary hearing set for alleged shooter at Wilton bar
    Book review: ‘The Accidental Further Adventures of the 100-Year-Old Man’ by Jonas Jonasson

    News
    Challenge Academy cadets prepare Wegner Grotto for the season
    Royall greenhouse opens Friday
    Zirk honored
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for April 19–25
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for April 12–18
  • The County Line
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    South Side News for May 13
    Senior menus for May 17–21
    Russ Daines wins Mother’s Day Basket in Ontario
    Senior menus for May 10–15
    Kendall movie night set for May 14

    Obituaries
    Donald Eugene Watters Sr.
    Kathryn Ann O’Gara (full obituary)
    Harvey Gene Dunwald
    Kathryn Ann O’Gara
    Doris I. Beier

    Opinion
    Wood Turtle Days: Background and history
    Letter to the editor: So many memories are connected to Ontario Community Hall
    Your Right to Know: Officials use digital dodges to hide records
    Letter to the editor: GOP grandstanding on political traditions is a farce
    Letter to the editor: Cancel them all!

    Sports
    Royall girls take title at home invite
    Falcons keep momentum in season finale
    Teams compete at Gerard Brunner Invitational
    Brookwood shuts out Riverdale
    Royall at state!

  • Backtalk
    Could the Ontario Community Hall have been saved?
    Can Facebook replace community festivals?
    A song for Earth Day
    KVR’s West deserves praise for creating a gem of a property
    Baraboo is scene of new controversy

    E-Edition
    May 13, 2021, print issue
    May 6, 2021, print issue
    April 29, 2021, print issue
    April 22, 2021, print issue
    April 15, 2021, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Oil City country school, 1948–49
    F&M Bank, 1929
    Oden School, 1944
    Oden/Ontario Homemakers, 1950s
    A thaw in Wilton, 1930s

    School
    Royall Middle School/High School names students of the month
    Brookwood students compete in Solo & Ensemble
    Brookwood hosts a double prom
    Prom at Royall
    Royall names students of the month