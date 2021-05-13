Demolition began May 7 on the Ontario Community Hall, a structure that has adjoined the village square for more than 80 years.
The loss of a landmark
Does Norwalk need a new name? Evidently Levi Helgren, the village board president, has been considering just that. His suggestion elicited little response from the other board members at Tuesday night meeting.
Wilton’s new festival got the village board’s official approval during a closed session Monday, with the dates set for July 30, July 31 and Aug. 1.
Although there has not yet been an open house at the new Ontario Community Hall (the renovated gymnasium in the former Ontario Elementary School building), the village board already is considering options to replace what’s been referred to as an “interim” hall.
Though it’s traditionally a part of fall, Royall celebrated a spring homecoming on Friday.
Wilton’s summer festival likely will become a venture of local government, but it’s unclear what it will be called, as the organizer of Wilton Wood Turtle Days has trademarked the name of the event and has requested that the new organizers not use it.
The Wilton Fire Department burned the former Sterling Schwartz home near the intersection of Highway 71 and Walker Street on April 24.
The Monroe County Climate Change Task Force continues to forge ahead with fundraising for and installation of flood-monitoring stations in the Kickapoo and Little La Crosse River watersheds.
Royall School Board member Sara Palamaruk contended on Monday that an April 21 special school board meeting was not properly notified and consequently was illegal.
Architectural and structural engineering firm FEH, based in Dubuque, Iowa, gave a presentation Monday on a Royall building referendum slated for April 2022.
The Royall football team gained momentum toward a perfect season when the Panthers hosted Brookwood in their fourth week of the alternate fall football season.
Four of the five Kendall properties that were on the list for FEMA buyouts have signed offers to purchase with the Village of Kendall, board president Richard Martin reported at the village board’s meeting April 12.