Yes, it was just a year ago that many residents in Monroe and Vernon counties were still dumbstruck by the damage caused by one of the worst flooding events in local history.
The flood: A one-year summing-up
Darlene Martalock (left) and Carol Gammon chat during the Kendall All-School Reunion and Gathering.
Hunters and wildlife observers planning fall and winter outdoor activities in Monroe County are reminded that deer baiting and feeding is prohibited.
The Royall volleyball team started off the 2019 season with a favorable showing at the Wisconsin Dells tourney Aug. 29 and 30, finishing 5–2 over the two days.
The Town of Whitestown Board agreed unanimously Aug. 20 to deny Bug Tussel’s variance for a guy-wired, 5G tower at Dutch Hollow Road and W. Kettle Road.
At a DNR hearing Tuesday, Hawk High Dairy’s plans to expand its milking operation met with nearly unanimous opposition from area residents and neighbors to the operation.
The Kendall Public Library will host an open house this weekend.
A statewide teacher shortage has resulted in repercussions for the Royall School District as its administration works to fill certain slots.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education considered the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s proposal Aug. 12 to share a liaison officer with the Cashton School District and the Ho-Chunk Nation.
The Village of Kendall, in partnership with MSA Professional Services, celebrated the grand opening of the community’s new wastewater treatment facility on Aug. 15.
The Norwalk Lions Club hosted its 53rd tractor pull last weekend in conjunction with a celebration of the village’s 125th year.
A public-information meeting on the possibility of Norwalk residents keeping chickens is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, Norwalk Village Board President Levi Helgren announced at the board’s meeting Aug. 13.