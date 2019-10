Rails to Trails Marathon is Saturday 11 hours ago

by County Line The Rails to Trails Marathon is set to be back on track on Oct. 6.

Royall’s mill rate projected to go up September 30th, 2019

by Sarah Parker A drop in state aid is likely to result in a mill-rate hike this year, causing local taxpayers to take on a greater share of Royall’s funding responsibility, school district business manager Jeff Lankey said while presenting a preliminary budget at Monday’s annual meeting.

