A newly constructed, 20,000-square-foot building is the most outward sign that String Swing and its companion company, Hold Up Displays, have experienced significant growth over the past few years.
String Swing facilities expanded
New benches now grace the recently created Wilton River Walk Trail, thanks to 17-year-old Thadyn Conner’s Eagle Scout project.
At Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting, the idea of extending Norwalk’s sewer line to Wilton was met with little enthusiasm.
Ten years ago, anyone and everyone knew of one place to be in the community, and that was Tabor Bar and Grill. Now, that legend is being brought back for another generation to enjoy and make memories.
Brookwood's Dylan Powell runs between Westby's Taylor Thunstedt and Hillsboro's Jordan Erickson in the first mile of Saturday's race at Westby.
Mary Jo Hill, owner of the former Kendall Motors building, hosted a “final hurrah” event for the structure last Thursday. The building was substantially damaged in the August 2018 flood and is on the FEMA buyout list.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District administration explained details of its 2021–22 budget at its annual meeting and budget hearing Monday.
Will Ontario get an outdoor shelter or a new community hall? That is still up in the air, according to village board members at their Monday meeting.
The Village of Kendall will consider hiring a zoning administrator to issue citations to those who violate junk ordinances or who have let their properties lapse into disrepair.
Brookwood will present the comic production “Greek Mythology Olympiaganza” on Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 P.M. in the Classic Gym.
It was one step forward and one back in the Norwalk Village Board’s quest to clean up Main Street.
The Wilton Ambulance Service moved closer to gaining its own facility Monday when the village board made a $186,500 offer for the Sid’s Concrete building on Main Street.