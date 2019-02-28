Mary Kolar, head of the Wisconsin Veterans Administration and a Royall High School graduate and Wilton native, read to Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School second-graders on Friday.
Story time
“Antojitos,” “platillos,” and “bebidas” are not words on the tip of my tongue, so I had to ask Mateo Rivera for a translation. I was sitting in his restaurant in Norwalk, which was advertising authentic Mexican home cooking.
About 22 Ontario residents braved an icy night and gathered in the Ontario Village Hall meeting room Monday to grill Michelle Staff, Wisconsin DNR floodplain-management policy coordinator, and Katie Somers, mitigation supervisor with the Wisconsin Department of Emergency Management, the state agency that works with FEMA on hazard mitigation.
The owners of four Kendall residences may be pressed to demolish the flood-damaged structures, the Kendall Village Board noted at its meeting last week.
When Mary Kolar sits down Friday at Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School to read “Sky High,” the children’s book, as part of the Read Across America program, at least a few of the students will likely know they are listening to the new head of the Wisconsin Veterans Administration.
Royall’s Paige Britzman and Molly Crneckiy leap off the bench in celebration as the Panthers take a lead at Necedah on Feb. 14.
Any hope the Ontario Village Board had of the DNR accepting 1970s floodplain maps likely was washed away Tuesday, when Michelle Staff, DNR water-regulation zoning specialist, told the County Line that the old maps were not, as the village had alleged, old Army Corps maps.
It is no small quirk of fate that on March 26, 2018, FEMA and the DNR called together stakeholders in the Kickapoo Valley watershed with the hope of gathering enough information to persuade FEMA to update its study of the watershed and possibly release new flood maps.
Local musicians performed at Tor’s Sweetheart Dance and Show on Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.
A new tax incremental finance (TIF) district could serve as a funding mechanism to restore flood-damaged Ontario, village board president Mark Smith said at the board’s meeting Monday.
Community members gathered at Sparta City Hall on Feb. 4 to hear the Department of Natural Resources’ assessment of damage to area bike trails that had been sustained during the severe storms and floods between Aug. 17 and Sept. 17.
Enrollment in the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District dropped 14 students from January 2018, according to Superintendent Kelly Burhop at Monday’s board of education meeting.