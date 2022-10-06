Last Saturday was a nearly perfect fall day to celebrate St Luke’s historic status, with the temperature in the low 70s, low humidity, beautiful sunshine, and the leaves starting to turn.
St. Luke’s in rural Elroy celebrates historic status
The Kendall Holiday Fair is back! After two years of being canceled due to Covid, the craft fair has returned with all your favorite local artisans.
The Ontario American Legion hosted a retirement ceremony for worn-out American flags on Monday.
Though Royall School District voters approved a $10.9 million construction referendum in April, soaring inflation rates have made the original scope of the project unfeasible at the same price, representatives of contractor Kraemer Brothers told the board of education at its meeting Monday.
Big Band Luisenschule of Mulheim, Germany, recently sent a certificate denoting a “Special Tribute to the Community of Ontario, Wisconsin.”
The Coon Creek Community Watershed Council (CCCWC) recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of its founding. The celebration, attended by over 100 people, took place in the Coon Valley Park on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education approved three new hires and one resignation at its meeting Sept. 12.
For Jack and Pat Herricks, their sprawling dairy farm nestled in the hills and valleys outside of Cashton is a little slice of heaven.
Breaking with longstanding practice, the Wilton Village Board did not offer a public-comment period Monday, though upwards of 50 people attended its meeting at the Wilton Community Center gymnasium.
Every village should have troubles like Ontario’s: how to spend a $1.6 million windfall.
After the Norwalk Village Board’s many internal debates and a few public hearings on whether to buy a garbage truck or contract with an outside company, it appears a new system is about to become a reality.
The Wood Turtle DaysTM organization will sell brats, hot dogs, and chips at the Molter’s Brat Hut in Tomah on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.