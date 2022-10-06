St. Luke’s in rural Elroy celebrates historic status

After Covid cancellations, Kendall Holiday Fair to return October 6th, 2022

by County Line The Kendall Holiday Fair is back! After two years of being canceled due to Covid, the craft fair has returned with all your favorite local artisans.

Royall to rethink building project September 29th, 2022

by County Line Though Royall School District voters approved a $10.9 million construction referendum in April, soaring inflation rates have made the original scope of the project unfeasible at the same price, representatives of contractor Kraemer Brothers told the board of education at its meeting Monday.

German band honors Ontario September 22nd, 2022

by County Line Big Band Luisenschule of Mulheim, Germany, recently sent a certificate denoting a “Special Tribute to the Community of Ontario, Wisconsin.”

