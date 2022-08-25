Splendor of summer

Scenic Bluffs in Cashton hosts e-Recyling event August 18th, 2022

by County Line Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center hosted its e-Recycling event at its Cashton facility on Aug. 10. For the third year, Paul Gerber of Ontario helped out at the event.

Wilton Village Board, public remain at odds over pool, other village operations August 18th, 2022

by County Line The circumstances that caused the Wilton Municipal Pool’s closure in July resulted in further strife at Monday’s village board meeting, and, as at previous board meetings, the board and the audience members disagreed over basic facts related to the dispute.

N-O-W play set for Aug. 27–28 August 18th, 2022

by County Line The Brookwood theatre program will present “Bedtime Stories (As Told by Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up)” on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m., Principal Angela Funk noted in her report at Monday’s Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District board meeting.

