If you have been accustomed to zipping in and out of Ontario at 55 mph, it will soon be time to form new habits.
Speed limit will be lowered on Highway 33 in Ontario
The Ontario American Legion Auxiliary hosted its waffle supper Saturday, serving free meals to veterans. Here, Bob Wruck, commander of the Ontario American Legion, cradles his granddaughter, Kylie Morrison.
Charolette and Cheyenne Lorden of Norwalk play games Sunday at the Norwalk Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
The Wilton Ambulance Service will provide coverage to 307 town of Glendale residents, an increase from 172, as of Jan. 1.
Kendall’s 2018 budget will come in at $430,156, a 2.9 percent increase from its 2017 budget of $417,564, the village board decided after a public hearing Monday.
Kendall hosted its annual holiday fair Nov. 3–4 at the Kendall Community Hall.
Royall High School gave its fall concert Oct. 31. [...]
Property-tax rates in the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will swing upward this year, Superintendent Kelly Burhop said at the school’s annual meeting and budget hearing Oct. 30.
Judge Richard Tyler of Regional Center Municipal Court accepted a plea Oct. 30 on behalf of a La Crosse man charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Maggie Muehlenkamp takes part in the Norwalk Lions Club’s Halloween costume party Tuesday evening.
Leafing through a binder filled with newspaper clippings, notes, photos and other items was a trip back in time for Norwalk Community Thanksgiving organizer Theresa Lehner of Norwalk.
Can you trace your roots back beyond your grandparents? Are you curious to know if your ancestors include a person of fame or major accomplishment, or are there only horse thieves and other miscreants?