Songs of the season

Rynes to reprise police-chief position in Ontario December 12th, 2018

by Karen Parker A familiar face will be back in the Ontario squad car this winter, as the Ontario Village Board decided Monday to hire Dave Rynes to replace Police Chief Philip Welch, who departed last summer to join the Coon Valley Police Department.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Kendall gets donations for park repairs December 12th, 2018

by County Line The Village of Kendall garnered more than $5,000 in donations this fall to do repairs at flood-ravaged Glenwood Park.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.