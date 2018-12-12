At the Royall High School winter concert Monday, the madrigal entertained the crowd with its interactive song “Fruitcake,” which included five different groups added one by one into the “recipe.”
Songs of the season
At the Royall High School winter concert Monday, the madrigal entertained the crowd with its interactive song “Fruitcake,” which included five different groups added one by one into the “recipe.”
A familiar face will be back in the Ontario squad car this winter, as the Ontario Village Board decided Monday to hire Dave Rynes to replace Police Chief Philip Welch, who departed last summer to join the Coon Valley Police Department.
The Village of Kendall garnered more than $5,000 in donations this fall to do repairs at flood-ravaged Glenwood Park.
Join us for story time with Santa at the Norwalk Public Library from 12–1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15.
Friday, Dec. 14, is a big day at the Ontario Public Library! The day gets started with the Knit Wits’ annual cookie and holiday treats sale at 10 a.m.
Vendors will set up from 4–8 p.m. in the Ontario Public Library.
Join us for our annual holiday open house from 4–6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19. We will have refreshments and music by local musician Frank Randle, and our guest of honor will be Santa Claus.
Employees of Sid’s Concrete of Wilton and METCO Fuel Systems of Hillsboro, along with Ontario contractor Dave Crowe, work at installing new fuel pumps at the Ontario Fastrip, the village’s only gas station and convenience store, which was destroyed in the late August floods.
Two issues of the Wisconsin Greenback recently came my way, both from the 1870s.
Kendall businesses will come together Saturday, Dec. 8, to spread Christmas cheer.
The Norwalk Sportsmen’s Club’s giving tree is set up at the Norwalk Public Library.
Royall School District students will perform the following concerts this holiday season.