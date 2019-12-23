Songs of Noel

Cut in SNAP benefits could place burden on food pantries December 19th, 2019

by County Line A booming stock market, low unemployment and low inflation should be signs of a robust economy. At least that is what we are told.

Ontario gets estimates for repairs to old grade school December 12th, 2019

by County Line Approving a list of estimates that likely will total about $100,000, the Ontario Village Board moved forward on Monday with its plans to repair the former Ontario Elementary School building and renovate it into a community hall.

Norwalk Village Board addresses lack of board members for Norcrest Apartments December 12th, 2019

by County Line When the Norwalk Village Board had its monthly meeting Tuesday night, there was quite a bit of uncertainty regarding who is running the show at Norcrest Apartments, an affordable housing facility designated for the elderly.

BHS students perform at KVR December 12th, 2019

by County Line The Brookwood High School band performed Saturday at the Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve’s Holiday Happening.

