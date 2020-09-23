Some of Kendall’s oldest buildings under demolition

Kendall accepts CDBG award for well project September 23rd, 2020

by County Line At its meeting Sept. 14, the Kendall Village Board accepted a Community Development Block Grant award of up to $1 million for upgrades to municipal well No. 2, a project that may end up costing $1.5 million.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Wilton sewer rates go up 20 percent; 86 percent water-rate hike looming September 16th, 2020

by County Line Wilton’s sewer rates will rise by 20 percent starting Dec. 22, and the state Public Service Commission likely will require the village to raise its water rates by about 86 percent in the coming months.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Ontario purchases Taylor property September 16th, 2020

by County Line Ontario inched one step closer to relocating its downtown out of the floodplain when it agreed to purchase 36 acres at Monday’s village board meeting.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Water-quality permit hearing scheduled for Wild Rose Dairy September 16th, 2020

by County Line The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced that a public hearing about Wild Rose Dairy’s application for a water quality permit and for its expansion plan will be held virtually at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.