Some of Kendall’s oldest buildings under demolition

Posted September 23rd, 2020

Substantially damaged in the August 2018 flood, the former Kendall Lumber buildings were being demolished last week. Jim Schroeder owns the structures.

  • Kendall accepts CDBG award for well project

    September 23rd, 2020
    At its meeting Sept. 14, the Kendall Village Board accepted a Community Development Block Grant award of up to $1 million for upgrades to municipal well No. 2, a project that may end up costing $1.5 million.

    Wilton sewer rates go up 20 percent; 86 percent water-rate hike looming

    September 16th, 2020
    Wilton’s sewer rates will rise by 20 percent starting Dec. 22, and the state Public Service Commission likely will require the village to raise its water rates by about 86 percent in the coming months.

    Ontario purchases Taylor property

    September 16th, 2020
    Ontario inched one step closer to relocating its downtown out of the floodplain when it agreed to purchase 36 acres at Monday’s village board meeting.

    Water-quality permit hearing scheduled for Wild Rose Dairy

    September 16th, 2020
    The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced that a public hearing about Wild Rose Dairy’s application for a water quality permit and for its expansion plan will be held virtually at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

    N-O-W superintendent reports that start of school went well

    September 16th, 2020
    The school year had a promising start in the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District, Superintendent Travis Anderson reported to the board of education at its meeting Monday.

  • Dollar General a possibility for Wilton

    September 16th, 2020
    The Village of Wilton has been working toward bringing a Dollar General to town.

    Public beautification

    September 10th, 2020
    Spanning nearly three feet wide, flower baskets tended all summer by Barb Ornes line Norwalk’s downtown.

    Norwalk: Up with sewer rates, not down with buildings

    September 10th, 2020
    Norwalk sewer rates are going up, the board decided at its meeting Tuesday. But not exactly. And buildings destined to be razed will not come down. But not exactly.

    Monroe County Climate Change Task Force: Changing rainfall trends documented in new study

    September 9th, 2020
    A new study commissioned by USDA-NRCS and undertaken by researchers from UW-Madison documents that rainfall definitions for storm events have been changing rapidly in recent years.

    From cop to cook: Meet Shane Nottestad, your Zzip Stop czar

    September 2nd, 2020
    Shane Nottestad laughs when asked if he is competing against Kwik Trip.

    Royall postpones referendum

    September 2nd, 2020
    Though the Royall School District had considered running a referendum in April 2021, the board of education agreed Thursday to postpone it until at least April 2022.

