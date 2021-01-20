Local municipalities hosted caucuses last week to choose board candidates for the April election.
Slate of candidates set for local boards
Last week the Royall High School wrestlers became team conference champions for the third time.
Brookwood’s business education teacher, Deborah Ferries, was named WKBT’s Top-Notch Teacher for January.
An Ontario man who was screaming profanities while his pants were down around his ankles was arrested by Vernon County police Monday.
To mitigate Covid-19 risks, new ionization filtration systems have been installed in Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District buildings, superintendent Travis Anderson reported to the board of education Monday.
It appeared the Norwalk Creamery was spared from extinction after its owners, Scott Rogers and Christina Dodge, mounted a spirit defense of the building at Tuesday night’s village board meeting.
The Ontario Village Board moved another step closer to razing the Ontario Community Hall on Monday.
Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch declined to seek another term at Monday’s caucus, but local-government newcomer Becky Hahn was nominated to assume the spot.
The Brookwood boys cross-country team recently received Team Academic All-State Honors. According to the Wisconsin Cross-Country Coaches’ Association,
Kendall may burn a significantly deteriorated house it owns at 215 Glendale Road and attempt to sell the lot, according to the village board’s discussion at its regular meeting Monday.
The following were winners in the Wilton Win-Win group’s Christmas giveaway.
By the time readers see this article, the shortest day and longest night of 2020 will have come and gone. What this means is that some of the darkest days of the year are behind us.