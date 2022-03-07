Sixth at state!

Colin McKittrick and Gunnar Wopat both placed sixth at the WIAA state wrestling tournament last weekend.
For the first time this school year, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had no Covid-19 cases among staff or students.
Eric Schoenfeld joined the Kendall Village Board on Feb. 14, replacing Lee Wyttenbach, who resigned from his position last month.
On Monday evening the Ontario Village Board voted to raze the former Ontario Elementary School building. But once upon a time, it was a brand-new high school, and the following was delivered at its 1937 dedication ceremony by Margaret Lower Hanson. The address was found in a file folder at the Vernon County Museum.
In an unexpected move that may leave more than a few Ontario residents scratching their heads, the village board voted unanimously at its Monday meeting to tear down the former Ontario Elementary School building.
Last week, a series of comments, some of which could be characterized as rancorous, appeared on a Village of Wilton Facebook post regarding proposed pool admission increases; as a result, the village decided Tuesday to pull the plug on its social-media presence.
Royall School District Superintendent Mark Gruen is slated to become the superintendent/business manager position in the Johnson Creek (Wis.) School District, according to the Johnson Creek Schools website.
Cailey Simmons jumps for a quick basket attempt when Royall hosted Wonewoc-Center on Feb. 4. Simmons had 9 points for the Panthers, who ended up losing the contest by just 2 points. (Tasha Mueller photo)
Kendall Village Board member Art Keenan recently helped initiate a state-level proposal to create a grant program for flood-damaged communities.
Norwalk’s regular monthly meeting on Tuesday evening was the classic “plenty of fire but no heat.”
When it meets Monday, the Wilton Village Board will consider the finance committee’s proposal to raise fees at the village swimming pool and campground.
Longtime Kendall Village Board member Lee Wyttenbach recently submitted his resignation.