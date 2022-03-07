Sixth at state!

Colin McKittrick and Gunnar Wopat both placed sixth at the WIAA state wrestling tournament last weekend.

  • N-O-W’s Covid-19 cases drop to zero

    March 4th, 2022
    For the first time this school year, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had no Covid-19 cases among staff or students.

    New trustee joins Kendall Village Board

    February 24th, 2022
    Eric Schoenfeld joined the Kendall Village Board on Feb. 14, replacing Lee Wyttenbach, who resigned from his position last month. 

    Ontario schools: A remembrance

    February 17th, 2022
    On Monday evening the Ontario Village Board voted to raze the former Ontario Elementary School building. But once upon a time, it was a brand-new high school, and the following was delivered at its 1937 dedication ceremony by Margaret Lower Hanson. The address was found in a file folder at the Vernon County Museum.

    Ontario board OKs tearing down old elementary school

    February 16th, 2022
    In an unexpected move that may leave more than a few Ontario residents scratching their heads, the village board voted unanimously at its Monday meeting to tear down the former Ontario Elementary School building. 

    Village of Wilton deletes Facebook page

    February 16th, 2022
    Last week, a series of comments, some of which could be characterized as rancorous, appeared on a Village of Wilton Facebook post regarding proposed pool admission increases; as a result, the village decided Tuesday to pull the plug on its social-media presence. 

  • Royall superintendent gets position at Johnson Creek School District

    February 15th, 2022
    Royall School District Superintendent Mark Gruen is slated to become the superintendent/business manager position in the Johnson Creek (Wis.) School District, according to the Johnson Creek Schools website.

    Panthers fall by 2 points within seconds

    February 10th, 2022
    Cailey Simmons jumps for a quick basket attempt when Royall hosted Wonewoc-Center on Feb. 4. Simmons had 9 points for the Panthers, who ended up losing the contest by just 2 points. (Tasha Mueller photo)

    Assembly bill geared toward helping flood-damaged communities

    February 10th, 2022
    Kendall Village Board member Art Keenan recently helped initiate a state-level proposal to create a grant program for flood-damaged communities.

    Norwalk continues with garbage-collection quandary

    February 10th, 2022
    Norwalk’s regular monthly meeting on Tuesday evening was the classic “plenty of fire but no heat.”

    Wilton proposes to raise pool fees

    February 10th, 2022
    When it meets Monday, the Wilton Village Board will consider the finance committee’s proposal to raise fees at the village swimming pool and campground. 

    Wyttenbach resigns from Kendall Village Board

    February 4th, 2022
    Longtime Kendall Village Board member Lee Wyttenbach recently submitted his resignation. 

  • Extra
    N-O-W to perform two one-act plays
    Scenic Bluffs gets $90,000 grant from Roots & Wings Foundation
    Monroe County highway weight restrictions are pending
    Vernon County Museum Notes: Recollections of Cheyenne Valley
    Royall referendum meetings set for March

    News
    Legion donates $2,000 toward Wilton Fest fireworks
    Norwalk man charged with sexual assault enters diversion agreement
    N-O-W hoping for early start next fall
    68 units collected at Wilton blood drive
    Program on La Farge dam project set for March 1
  • The County Line

  • Archives

  • Community
    South Side News for March 3
    Discover the 1930s at the Elroy Public Library
    Book review: ‘Storm of Locusts’ by Rebecca Roanhorse
    Book review: ‘The Last Green Valley’ by Mark Sullivan
    Ontario reading challenge underway

    Obituaries
    David Arnold Crowe (full obituary)
    Dr. James R. Gammon
    Donna Jean Passe
    David Lee Zirk
    Herminia (Benavides) Schaefer

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: Fragile
    Letter to the editor: N-O-W public comments focused on dangers of CRT, reclaiming freedom
    Letter to the editor: DNR needs to preserve Wildcat’s old-growth forests
    Letter to the editor: Let’s support the Ontario community hall downtown
    Letter to the editor: ‘Won by Love’ is thought-provoking book on abortion

    Sports
    Royall girls’ season stops at regional final
    Boys basketball rounds out regular season
    Royall girls fall by 1 to Bangor
    Local wrestlers advance to sectionals
    Area wrestlers take conference titles

  • Backtalk
    Putin is a cold-blooded killer
    Recalling Cheyenne Valley
    Parallels between evolution, CRT
    Recalling Martin Luther King
    The many permutations of ‘A Christmas Carol’

    E-Edition
    March 3, 2022, print issue
    Feb. 24, 2022, print issue
    Feb. 17, 2022, print issue
    Feb. 10, 2022, print issue
    Feb. 3, 2022, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    An icy day in Wilton in 1922
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992
    A remembrance: Elroy’s opera house
    Oil City country school, 1948–49
    F&M Bank, 1929

    School
    BHS forensics advances to sectionals
    BHS FFA competes in leadership events
    Brookwood wins national geometry competition
    Brookwood names artists of the month
    Brookwood gives concert